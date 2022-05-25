Storm Advisory 5/25/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
The Carolina Hurricanes lose again on the road, and are now 0-5 in road games in the playoffs.
Hear it from them: Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Staal
Reading Assignments:
- The Colorado Avalanche are working with law enforcement surrounding threats to Nazim Kadri. [ESPN]
Since he entered the league in 2013-14, only two NHL goalies have a higher save percentage than Antti Raanta.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 24, 2022
But it's taken all these years for him to finally have his moment.
On the joyful journeyman's long and painful route to Conn Smythe candidacy: https://t.co/KM4lTkBXiW
- Why Kadri’s story is about more than just resistance and hate. [Sportsnet]
- John Tortorella interviews to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
As called on ESPN Deportes: pic.twitter.com/4UapyxNtNz— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 25, 2022
- Igor Shesterkin dominance powers the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes. [NY Post]
- Edmonton Oilers win game four to take a 3-1 lead over the Calgary Flames in the Battle for Alberta. The Oilers overcame a wild goal against from full ice. Remember kids never go full Conklin. [TSN]
After a career that spanned 15 NHL seasons, nine World Championships and an Olympic appearance, Frans Nielsen has officially retired: https://t.co/TWsHDg673b— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 24, 2022
- The Florida Panthers were flying high after the regular season, but they were the latest victim of the President's Trophy Curse. [FiveThirtyEight]
⭐️ Nuuuuuuge (2 goals)— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 25, 2022
⭐️⭐️ Zach Hyman (1 goal)
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Elias Lindholm (1 goal)@Molson_Canadian | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/y2ZQBZogCM
