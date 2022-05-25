 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/25/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Carolina Hurricanes lose yet again on the road to even up the series 2-2 while the Battle for Alberta is one step closer to ending.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

The Carolina Hurricanes lose again on the road, and are now 0-5 in road games in the playoffs.

Hear it from them: Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Staal

Reading Assignments:

  • Why Kadri’s story is about more than just resistance and hate. [Sportsnet]
  • John Tortorella interviews to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
  • Igor Shesterkin dominance powers the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes. [NY Post]
  • Edmonton Oilers win game four to take a 3-1 lead over the Calgary Flames in the Battle for Alberta. The Oilers overcame a wild goal against from full ice. Remember kids never go full Conklin. [TSN]

