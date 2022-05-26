Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 5 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (2-2) vs. New York Rangers (2-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Home. Sweet. Home.

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the only place they’ve been able to win a playoff hockey game this year Thursday night, as they play host to the New York Rangers in a pivotal game five.

After winning games one and two at home, as they did in the first round too, the Carolina Hurricanes went on the road to Madison Square Garden and lost two in a row there to let the Rangers even things up, as they did the Bruins in round one too.

The good news now is that the series shifts back to Raleigh, where the Canes haven’t lost a single game in these playoffs.

Bring on another massive game five.

Game Notes