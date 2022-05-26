Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 5 Lineups and Game Discussion

It’s back to home ice for the Hurricanes Thursday night, as Carolina will look to stay undefeated this postseason in PNC Arena and to grab a 3-2 series advantage over the Rangers.
It looks like there will be a change in the lineup for the Hurricanes, as Jordan Martinook is set to come back into the fold for Steven Lorentz. Martinook suffered an injury in the first round and hasn’t played since game three of that series.
Other than that, it’s the same for the Canes. Antti Raanta will be in net once again. Frederik Andersen has been skating and doing some light practice, but he’s still not quite ready to get back into the mix.
The Hurricanes also have some pretty stellar siren sounders getting to work Thursday, as US soccer star Clint Dempsey, NASCAR driver Harrison Burton and NC State football coach Dave Doeren will be in the building.
SOUND OFF pic.twitter.com/T1evgkdIw1— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2022
It’s pretty cool to have the greatest American soccer player of all time and the best football coach in the ACC involved in the festivities (these are indisputable facts I will not be checked on).
Anyway, here’s how the teams will line up for the pivotal game five action:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Tyler Motte
Kaapo Kakko - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Libor Hajek (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy)
