Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 5 Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-2) vs. New York Rangers (2-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s back to home ice for the Hurricanes Thursday night, as Carolina will look to stay undefeated this postseason in PNC Arena and to grab a 3-2 series advantage over the Rangers.

It looks like there will be a change in the lineup for the Hurricanes, as Jordan Martinook is set to come back into the fold for Steven Lorentz. Martinook suffered an injury in the first round and hasn’t played since game three of that series.

Other than that, it’s the same for the Canes. Antti Raanta will be in net once again. Frederik Andersen has been skating and doing some light practice, but he’s still not quite ready to get back into the mix.

The Hurricanes also have some pretty stellar siren sounders getting to work Thursday, as US soccer star Clint Dempsey, NASCAR driver Harrison Burton and NC State football coach Dave Doeren will be in the building.

It’s pretty cool to have the greatest American soccer player of all time and the best football coach in the ACC involved in the festivities (these are indisputable facts I will not be checked on).

Anyway, here’s how the teams will line up for the pivotal game five action:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body)

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Tyler Motte

Kaapo Kakko - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (lower body), Patrik Nemeth (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Libor Hajek (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy)