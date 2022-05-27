Storm Advisory 5/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Carolina Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke joined the guys on Tracking The Storm this week and it’s worth a listen. [TTS]
- For local broadcasters, missing out on the playoffs is agony. For national broadcasters who also do local work such as John Forslund, it’s an incredibly fine line to balance. [The Athletic $]
- Joe Thornton remains undecided about continuing his NHL career after 24 seasons. [NHL]
- As Buffalo prepares to host the NHL Draft combine, go behind-the-scenes with some of the biggest secrets. [THN]
- Why Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith is the most fascinating player in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. [ESPN+ $]
- Where does Nathan MacKinnon’s wonder-goal rank in NHL playoff history? [Yahoo]
- John Tortorella has interviewed to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
- Lastly, enjoy this one as a fan has turned every NHL logo in to a Pokemon. [Game Rant]
Loading comments...