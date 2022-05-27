 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Joe Thornton remains on the fence about retirement, Mike Smith polarizes, and NHL logos turned in to Pokemon

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Carolina Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke joined the guys on Tracking The Storm this week and it’s worth a listen. [TTS]
  • For local broadcasters, missing out on the playoffs is agony. For national broadcasters who also do local work such as John Forslund, it’s an incredibly fine line to balance. [The Athletic $]
  • Joe Thornton remains undecided about continuing his NHL career after 24 seasons. [NHL]
  • As Buffalo prepares to host the NHL Draft combine, go behind-the-scenes with some of the biggest secrets. [THN]
  • Why Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith is the most fascinating player in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. [ESPN+ $]
  • Where does Nathan MacKinnon’s wonder-goal rank in NHL playoff history? [Yahoo]
  • John Tortorella has interviewed to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
  • Lastly, enjoy this one as a fan has turned every NHL logo in to a Pokemon. [Game Rant]

