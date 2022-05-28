Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game 6 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) vs. New York Rangers (2-3) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 6 (Canes lead 3-2)

Saturday, May 28, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

For the second straight series, the Carolina Hurricanes are headed on the road with a 3-2 series lead after a commanding game five win hoping to pick up a victory away from home to advance.

This time the trip is to Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals within reach for the Canes, though getting it done Saturday night will mean winning a game on the road for the first time this postseason.

It’s been a kind of wild journey so far for Carolina. In PNC Arena, the Hurricanes are now 7-0 this postseason and have dominated most of those seven games. Away from PNC Arena, the Canes are 0-5.

While Carolina has looked mostly like a different team on the road, the Canes still aren’t overthinking it. Nor should they.

When asked how they take their game five performance on the road Thursday night, Vincent Trocheck had a pretty straightforward response.

“You just do it,” Trocheck said. “It’s kind of like beating a dead horse. We’re not winning on the road, but it’s no different really. Just be prepared.”

