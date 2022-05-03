Hurricanes sign Alexander Pashin

The Carolina Hurricanes added to their already impressive pool of prospects on Monday night, reportedly signing Alexander Pashin to his entry-level contract. Details were first reported on by CapFriendly.

Alexander Pashin - F

Carolina #LetsGoCanes

3 year entry-level | 2020 199th overall pick



22-23: $750k + $60k SB

23-24: $775k + $60k SB

24-25: $775k + $60k SBhttps://t.co/ghar72VuKU — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 2, 2022

This was tweeted during the first period of Game One against the Bruins, so the team has yet to announce it. However, I’ll give my take on the signing. This is a fantastic move for the Hurricanes. Pashin was a seventh round pick but should have gone much higher, were it not for his size or the fact that he’s Russian. Rumors were that he would want to stay in Russia for a while, which may have caused the slip, but this signing only makes the Hurricanes look smarter.

Pashin has legitimate top six upside and can be a real difference maker at the NHL level. He’ll take some time to adjust to the North American game, but he’ll thrive in a system like Ryan Warsofsky’s. I’m thrilled to see Pashin play with the Hurricanes organization. It was impressive that they were able to draft him so late in 2020 and I can’t wait to see him prove every other team wrong.