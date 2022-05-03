 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 5/3/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Eastern Conference features two blow outs, Canes win 5-1 and Toronto Maple Leafs win 5-0

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Canes Country’s playoff pick ‘em: first round

Game One recap

Quotes from the game including Rod Brind’Amour, Seth Jarvis, Antti Raanta, and Nino Niederreiter

The Canes reportedly inked Alexander Pashin

Reading Assignments:

  • Nazim Kadri missed practice, but the Aves’ stars are excited to show what they can do in the playoffs. [NHL]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets signed winger Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry-level contract. He was the 49th overall pick by Columbus in the 2018 NHL draft. [NHL]
  • The St. Louis Blues blasted the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in game one, as David Perron netted a hat trick. [Star Tribune]
  • Phillip Danault scored late in the third period to give the Kings a 1-0 series lead over the Oilers. [SN]
  • But also, Connor McDavid did this:

