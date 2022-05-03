Storm Advisory 5/3/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Canes Country’s playoff pick ‘em: first round
Quotes from the game including Rod Brind’Amour, Seth Jarvis, Antti Raanta, and Nino Niederreiter
The Canes reportedly inked Alexander Pashin
"It's awesome."— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) May 3, 2022
Jarvis on his first playoff game and scoring his first playoff goal.@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/tBiGt9aZr1
Reading Assignments:
- Mitch Marner ended his drought in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ blowout over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one. [Sportsnet]
Secured the W in his first career #StanleyCup Playoffs start. pic.twitter.com/CjPCaBLPlH— NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2022
- The Maple Leafs were able to overcome a major penalty and game misconduct to Kyle Clifford for boarding in the first period. [TSN]
- Inside the critical matchup between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins [NY Post]
- At some point today Peter Laviolette will name a starting goaltender for the Washington Capitals. [RMNB]
Evgeny Kuznetsov’s allergies are crushing him: "I’m so excited we start on the road so I can breathe" https://t.co/pCHx2eARoA— RMNB (@rmnb) May 2, 2022
- Heading into the playoffs Florida Panthers rookie, Spencer Knight, won Rookie of the Month honors. [Sun Sentinel]
There's a big storm coming Round 1, let's get it. pic.twitter.com/zdyKTWrCnm— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 3, 2022
- Nazim Kadri missed practice, but the Aves’ stars are excited to show what they can do in the playoffs. [NHL]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed winger Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry-level contract. He was the 49th overall pick by Columbus in the 2018 NHL draft. [NHL]
- The St. Louis Blues blasted the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in game one, as David Perron netted a hat trick. [Star Tribune]
- Phillip Danault scored late in the third period to give the Kings a 1-0 series lead over the Oilers. [SN]
- But also, Connor McDavid did this:
Connor McDavid show is here pic.twitter.com/lGa8gnrZmF— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 3, 2022
Loading comments...