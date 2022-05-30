Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game 7 Preview and Storm Advisory

New York Rangers (3-3) vs Carolina Hurricanes (3-3) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3) Monday, May 30, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Once again it is do or die for the Carolina Hurricanes as they face their second game-seven this postseason. After dispatching the Boston Bruins at home in game seven just over two weeks ago, the Canes are faced with the same challenge but this time against the New York Rangers.

In a cynical version of deja vu, the Hurricanes have lost every game on the road in both of their playoff rounds so far setting up a second game-seven at PNC Arena this year. Things feel similar yet vastly different than in the first round as Carolina has a ton of confidence at home. However, this go round they have less confidence in their own goaltender Antti Raanta after he was pulled in game six and even less confidence in their ability to beat the opposing goaltender Igor Shesterkin as they have yet to score more than three goals in any game this series.

Can the Hurricanes find magic inside the Loudest House in the NHL once more or will their playoff struggles finally be too much to overcome? We will find out tonight at 8pm.

Game Notes

The biggest stat to look at is the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes have never lost a game seven. They are 6-0 since moving to North Carolina including 3-0 during the Rod Brind’Amour era.

The Rangers won a game seven in the first round as well when they knocked out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime. One key difference, that game was in Madison Square Garden not on the road. New York is also 7-1 in their last eight game 7s.

Rod Brind’Amour stated after game six that Antti Raanta would be back in net for Game 7 and Raanta has earned it with his play at home.

Sebastian Aho sits two goals shy of tying Eric Staal for the all-time lead in franchise playoff goals. For someone who was extremely upset with how last season ended, be on the lookout for Aho to tie and/or pass Staal tonight.

The Rangers have scored a powerplay goal in four-consecutive games while Carolina has just one powerplay goal all series.

Storm Advisory

A key fact heading in to tonight’s matchup:

Home teams are 6-0 in the Second Round series between the @Canes and @NYRangers.



Carolina was the last team to break the “home team wins” trend, claiming #Game7 on the road in Washington during the 2019 First Round.#NHLStats: https://t.co/RNRB74qZNP #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/XRFoMzEo6F — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 29, 2022

Longtime Canes color analyst Tripp Tracy broke his silence before Game Six in support of the team. While the team wasn’t able to get it done in New York, the Canes will be trying to Dig In tonight:

Time for @canes to Advance on Road Tonight!Cannot properly express my gratitude to Canes,The Hockey World,and Huge Caniac Nation for your amazing support❤️Often asked people how they define Digging In.For me-Owning Mistakes,Acceptance, and doing the Work.Wonderful Path.Go Canes⚒ pic.twitter.com/HY4ZlZkTuw — TrippTracy (@TrippTracy) May 28, 2022