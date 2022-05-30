 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

It all comes down to this.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers (3-3) vs Carolina Hurricanes (3-3)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3)

Monday, May 30, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

Game. Seven.

It doesn’t need much introduction. Everyone knows what is on the line.

The Hurricanes will look to remain undefeated at home this postseason, and undefeated in game sevens as a team, Monday night in Raleigh against the Rangers.

In the first round, it was Max Domi who played the role of game seven hero for the Hurricanes against the Bruins.

Who will it be Monday night?

With a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, here’s how the teams will hit the ice in Raleigh:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz, Derek Stepan (all healthy)

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Barclay Goodrow - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Kevin Rooney, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinksi (all healthy)

