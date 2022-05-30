Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

Game. Seven.
It doesn’t need much introduction. Everyone knows what is on the line.
The Hurricanes will look to remain undefeated at home this postseason, and undefeated in game sevens as a team, Monday night in Raleigh against the Rangers.
In the first round, it was Max Domi who played the role of game seven hero for the Hurricanes against the Bruins.
Who will it be Monday night?
With a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, here’s how the teams will hit the ice in Raleigh:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz, Derek Stepan (all healthy)
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Tyler Motte - Barclay Goodrow - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Injuries and Scratches: Kevin Rooney, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinksi (all healthy)
Loading comments...