Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 7 Lineups and Discussion

New York Rangers (3-3) vs Carolina Hurricanes (3-3) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 7 (Series Tied 3-3) Monday, May 30, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Game. Seven.

It doesn’t need much introduction. Everyone knows what is on the line.

The Hurricanes will look to remain undefeated at home this postseason, and undefeated in game sevens as a team, Monday night in Raleigh against the Rangers.

In the first round, it was Max Domi who played the role of game seven hero for the Hurricanes against the Bruins.

Who will it be Monday night?

With a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, here’s how the teams will hit the ice in Raleigh:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Max Domi

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz, Derek Stepan (all healthy)

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Tyler Motte - Barclay Goodrow - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries and Scratches: Kevin Rooney, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek, Dryden Hunt, Jonny Brodzinksi (all healthy)