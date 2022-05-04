 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 2 Preview

The Hurricanes have a chance to put the Bruins on the ropes with a win tonight that would put them up 2-0 in their best-of-seven first-round series.

By Brian LeBlanc
/ new
The Boston Bruins Vs. The Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-1)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 2 (CAR leads series 1-0)
Monday, May 2, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Four times in their history, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone up 2-0 with a pair of wins on home ice to begin a playoff series. In all four of those series, the Hurricanes have gone on to win the series and advance to the next round, including last season when the Hurricanes went up 2-0 on the Predators in the first round. WIth a win tonight, the Hurricanes would take a two-game lead on the Boston Bruins and pile all sorts of pressure on the B’s returning to Boston on Friday.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Bruins
Category Hurricanes Bruins
Record 54-20-8 51-26-5
Goals/Game 3.38 3.08
Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66
Shots/Game 34.12 36.12
Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2%
Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th)
ES Corsi For % 56.13% 54.39%
ES PDO 100.72 98.99
PIM/Game 09:14 09:52

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark
Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark
Record 35-14-3 26-10-2
Save % .922 .917
GAA 2.17 2.45

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman
Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman
Record 15-5-4 23-14-3
Save % .912 .914
GAA 2.45 2.41

Game Notes

  • Antti Raanta was really, really good in Game 1. The numbers back up that hot take: among goaltenders in franchise history making their first playoff start for the club, only Kevin Weekes’ 40-save performance in Game 2 of the 2002 first round against New Jersey featured more saves than Raanta’s 35 on Monday.
  • If you want Teuvo Teravainen to shoot the puck more...well, you’re not alone, but maybe your ire is misplaced. Turbo’s goal in Game 1 gives him 13 in his Hurricanes postseason career, only one goal behind Sebastian Aho for tops on the team since the Hurricanes finally returned to the playoffs in 2019.
  • Not only are the Bruins historically shaky when losing Game 1 of a series (16-34 all time when down 1-0 in a series), perhaps more concerning for them is the fact that they’re under .500 in Game 2 in that situation. In seven-game series which they trail 1-0, the Bruins are just 22-28 all time in Game 2.
  • Jaccob Slavin’s assist in Game 1 pulled him even with Dave Babych as the top-scoring playoff defenseman in franchise history. One more point will give Slavin the outright lead with 21 points in his playoff career.
  • The Hurricanes did an impeccable job in shutting down the Bruins’ top line on Monday. Brad Marchand, who hasn’t scored a non-empty net goal since April 2 against Columbus, was -3 for the first time all season, and even Patrice Bergeron was -2 for just the fifth time this season.
  • Tonight’s game will again be on ESPN as well as on Bally Sports South in the local market; however, if you’ve relied on ESPN+ this season to watch the Hurricanes, you’ll only be able to watch on ESPN and won’t have the option to watch the Bally feed on ESPN+.

