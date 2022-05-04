Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 2 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-1) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 2 (CAR leads series 1-0)

Monday, May 2, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Four times in their history, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone up 2-0 with a pair of wins on home ice to begin a playoff series. In all four of those series, the Hurricanes have gone on to win the series and advance to the next round, including last season when the Hurricanes went up 2-0 on the Predators in the first round. WIth a win tonight, the Hurricanes would take a two-game lead on the Boston Bruins and pile all sorts of pressure on the B’s returning to Boston on Friday.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Bruins Category Hurricanes Bruins Record 54-20-8 51-26-5 Goals/Game 3.38 3.08 Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66 Shots/Game 34.12 36.12 Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2% Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th) ES Corsi For % 56.13% 54.39% ES PDO 100.72 98.99 PIM/Game 09:14 09:52

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Record 35-14-3 26-10-2 Save % .922 .917 GAA 2.17 2.45

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Record 15-5-4 23-14-3 Save % .912 .914 GAA 2.45 2.41

