Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That seems to be the mantra the Hurricanes are taking following a 5-1 win over the Bruins in game one, and why not? Tonight’s lineup will be identical to the first game’s as Carolina looks to take a 2-0 series lead, with Antti Raanta making his second career playoff start.
Here’s how Carolina will line up tonight:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries: Frederik Andersen
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz, Derek Stepan
Boston held an optional skate this morning, but Bruce Cassidy confirmed Linus Ullmark will start in goal again. The Bruins will switch up their defensive pairings, with Matt Grzelcyk taking Hampus Lindholm’s place on the top pairing.
Here’s how Boston lined up for Tuesday’s practice:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Loading comments...