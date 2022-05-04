Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game 2 Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Boston Bruins (0-1) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 2 (CAR leads series 1-0)

Monday, May 2, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That seems to be the mantra the Hurricanes are taking following a 5-1 win over the Bruins in game one, and why not? Tonight’s lineup will be identical to the first game’s as Carolina looks to take a 2-0 series lead, with Antti Raanta making his second career playoff start.

Here’s how Carolina will line up tonight:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries: Frederik Andersen

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Steven Lorentz, Derek Stepan

Boston held an optional skate this morning, but Bruce Cassidy confirmed Linus Ullmark will start in goal again. The Bruins will switch up their defensive pairings, with Matt Grzelcyk taking Hampus Lindholm’s place on the top pairing.

Here’s how Boston lined up for Tuesday’s practice:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman