Storm Advisory 5/5/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Pyotr Kochetkov continues to impress, other teams even series.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: MAY 04 Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 - Bruins at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Lightning took it to the Leafs Wednesday night. [SN]
  • Kirill Kaprizov netted a hat trick to even the series for Minnesota. [SN]
  • The Oilers also evened the series Wednesday with a big offensive night. [TSN]
  • Ranking all 16 playoff teams by how much pressure they are under to win. [The Athletic$]
  • The Devils have made some coaching changes. [TSN]
