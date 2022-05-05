Storm Advisory 5/5/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes, Kochetkov outbattle Bruins, take 2-0 lead
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Aho, DeAngelo, Svechnikov on Game 2 win
- Rising to the Occasion: The unlikely story of Pyotr Kochetkov gains a new chapter
Reading Assignments
Jack LaFontaine had to dress as the emergency backup after Antti Raanta was knocked out of tonight’s game.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 5, 2022
Jack can’t sit on the bench. So here’s where he is during the game, alone in the equipment room. pic.twitter.com/FNRbh1z0QQ
Pyotr Kochetkov (30 saves) became the fourth goaltender ever to win their @Canes / Whalers playoff debut by making 30 or more saves, joining Mike Liut (37 saves), James Reimer (37 saves) and Antti Raanta (35 saves). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/SkbL0CFVQP pic.twitter.com/QCmhFzQv4o— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2022
- The Lightning took it to the Leafs Wednesday night. [SN]
- Kirill Kaprizov netted a hat trick to even the series for Minnesota. [SN]
- The Oilers also evened the series Wednesday with a big offensive night. [TSN]
- Ranking all 16 playoff teams by how much pressure they are under to win. [The Athletic$]
- The Devils have made some coaching changes. [TSN]
