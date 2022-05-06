Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Game 3 Preview

No one thought this series would be drama-free, right? The dramatic rate at which the Hurricanes outscored the Bruins in the regular season provided the perfect setup for an intense playoff series, with the Bruins wanting to prove they can hang with the Hurricanes, and the Hurricanes looking to continue their dominant ways.
That intensity turned especially physical in game two, with 22 penalties totaling 46 penalty minutes, including six different penalties being handed out in the final five minutes of the second period. Some of the physicality caught the attention of the NHL’s Player Safety department, with Boston’s Derek Forbort and Brad Marchand each picking up $5,000 fines for their actions.
With the action turning back to Boston, look for the Bruins to try to control the game early as they hope to salvage their playoff chances.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Record
|54-20-8
|51-26-5
|Goals/Game
|3.38
|3.08
|Goals Against/Game
|2.44
|2.66
|Shots/Game
|34.12
|36.12
|Face Off Win %
|53.9%
|54.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|22.0% (13th)
|21.2% (15th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.0% (1st)
|81.3% (9th)
|ES Corsi For %
|43.86%
|56.14%
|ES PDO
|113.44
|86.56
|PIM/Game
|12:00
|22:00
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Linus Ullmark
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Linus Ullmark
|Record
|35-14-3
|26-10-2
|Save %
|.922
|.917
|GAA
|2.17
|2.45
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Jeremy Swayman
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Jeremy Swayman
|Record
|15-5-4
|23-14-3
|Save %
|.912
|.914
|GAA
|2.45
|2.41
Game Notes
- The Bruins have already confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will make his playoff debut, taking over in net as the series shifts to Boston. He steps in for Linus Ullmark, who has a 4.16 GAA and 0.860 save percentage after two games.
- Hampus Lindholm has also been ruled out for game three for the Bruins after leaving game two with an upper body injury. Mike Reilly is likely to draw in in his place.
- Jaccob Slavin now officially owns the franchise record for most playoff points by a defenseman. His 20 assists also bump him up for fourth-best overall in franchise playoff history, tied with none other than Rod Brind’Amour.
- The Hurricanes lead 2-0 in a seven-game series for the seventh time in franchise history. They’ve won five of those six previous matchups.
- This is the first time Boston has fallen behind 2-0 in a series since the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
