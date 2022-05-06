Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Game 3 Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) at Boston Bruins (0-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 (CAR leads series 2-0)

Friday, May 6, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: TNT, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

No one thought this series would be drama-free, right? The dramatic rate at which the Hurricanes outscored the Bruins in the regular season provided the perfect setup for an intense playoff series, with the Bruins wanting to prove they can hang with the Hurricanes, and the Hurricanes looking to continue their dominant ways.

That intensity turned especially physical in game two, with 22 penalties totaling 46 penalty minutes, including six different penalties being handed out in the final five minutes of the second period. Some of the physicality caught the attention of the NHL’s Player Safety department, with Boston’s Derek Forbort and Brad Marchand each picking up $5,000 fines for their actions.

With the action turning back to Boston, look for the Bruins to try to control the game early as they hope to salvage their playoff chances.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Bruins Category Hurricanes Bruins Record 54-20-8 51-26-5 Goals/Game 3.38 3.08 Goals Against/Game 2.44 2.66 Shots/Game 34.12 36.12 Face Off Win % 53.9% 54.2% Power Play % (Rank) 22.0% (13th) 21.2% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (1st) 81.3% (9th) ES Corsi For % 43.86% 56.14% ES PDO 113.44 86.56 PIM/Game 12:00 22:00

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Category Frederik Andersen Linus Ullmark Record 35-14-3 26-10-2 Save % .922 .917 GAA 2.17 2.45

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Category Antti Raanta Jeremy Swayman Record 15-5-4 23-14-3 Save % .912 .914 GAA 2.45 2.41

Game Notes