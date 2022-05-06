Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 3 Lineups and Game Discussion

With a 2-0 series lead after two commanding wins at home, the Carolina Hurricanes ship up to Boston Friday night looking to grab a 3-0 stranglehold on a first-round set with the Boston Bruins.
The biggest story for the Canes on Friday will be between the pipes, as 22-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov and his four career NHL games will be the starter for Carolina Friday night.
Kochetkov played really well Wednesday to get the win after Antti Raanta exited with an early injury, and now he’ll get his first playoff start. Ryan wrote a great piece on Kochetkov’s crazy journey from the KHL to the NHL postseason the other night, and you can (and should) check that out HERE if you haven’t already.
There will also be a change in net on the other end of the ice, though for very different reasons, as Jeremy Swayman will start game three after Carolina scored five goals in each of the first two games with Linus Ullmark starting.
As for other changes, the Canes’ skating group will be the same as it was for games one and two. For Boston, Mike Reilly will play for the injured Hampus Lindholm.
Here’s how both teams are expected to take the ice Friday night in Boston:
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk
Tomas Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner
Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Josh Brown (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
