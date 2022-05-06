Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 3 Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) at Boston Bruins (0-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 (CAR leads series 2-0)

Friday, May 6, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: TNT, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

With a 2-0 series lead after two commanding wins at home, the Carolina Hurricanes ship up to Boston Friday night looking to grab a 3-0 stranglehold on a first-round set with the Boston Bruins.

The biggest story for the Canes on Friday will be between the pipes, as 22-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov and his four career NHL games will be the starter for Carolina Friday night.

Kochetkov played really well Wednesday to get the win after Antti Raanta exited with an early injury, and now he’ll get his first playoff start. Ryan wrote a great piece on Kochetkov’s crazy journey from the KHL to the NHL postseason the other night, and you can (and should) check that out HERE if you haven’t already.

There will also be a change in net on the other end of the ice, though for very different reasons, as Jeremy Swayman will start game three after Carolina scored five goals in each of the first two games with Linus Ullmark starting.

As for other changes, the Canes’ skating group will be the same as it was for games one and two. For Boston, Mike Reilly will play for the injured Hampus Lindholm.

Here’s how both teams are expected to take the ice Friday night in Boston:

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk

Tomas Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Josh Brown (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)