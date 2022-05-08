Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 4 preview, lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) at Boston Bruins (1-2) Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, Game 4 (CAR leads series 2-1)

Sunday, May 8, 2022 - 12:30 p.m. ET

TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’s a pivotal game four Sunday afternoon in Boston, that’s for sure.

Can the Canes win a game on the road and take a commanding 3-1 lead back to home ice? Or will the Bruins hold their own in the TD Garden again to tie things up?

There’s still a question mark surrounding the Hurricanes’ net, as Antti Raanta skated with the team Saturday but will still need to be “reassessed”. Pyotr Kochetkov started his first NHL playoff game in Friday’s game three loss.

Carolina will also most likely see a lineup change in the skaters, as Jordan Martinook left Friday’s game with an injury. That means we’ll see either Derek Stepan or Steven Lorentz for sure, though Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday other lineup changes are being considered as well.

The Bruins are planning on sticking with the exact same group as Friday’s win, with Jeremy Swayman set to get the start for the second straight game.

Game Notes

Both Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin have recorded a point in all three games to start the series.

Sebastian Aho is one point away from passing Rod Brind’Amour for the second most playoff points in franchise history.

Assuming he plays, Sunday will be Ian Cole’s 100th playoff game.

Even with a game three loss, Carolina is still outscoring Boston 28-4 this season.

Slavin is one of just five defensemen in the NHL with a goal in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Steven Lorentz (healthy), Ethan Bear (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Updates: Antti Raanta is back for the Canes, while Stepan will slot in for Martinook. Some line shuffling too, as Necas is with Teravainen and Trocheck, while Domi will play with Kotkaniemi and Stepan.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk

Tomas Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly - Josh Brown

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

**UPDATE: The Bruins will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who has entered COVID protocol.