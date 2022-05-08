Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Game 4 preview, lineups and game discussion

It’s a pivotal game four Sunday afternoon in Boston, that’s for sure.
Can the Canes win a game on the road and take a commanding 3-1 lead back to home ice? Or will the Bruins hold their own in the TD Garden again to tie things up?
There’s still a question mark surrounding the Hurricanes’ net, as Antti Raanta skated with the team Saturday but will still need to be “reassessed”. Pyotr Kochetkov started his first NHL playoff game in Friday’s game three loss.
Carolina will also most likely see a lineup change in the skaters, as Jordan Martinook left Friday’s game with an injury. That means we’ll see either Derek Stepan or Steven Lorentz for sure, though Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday other lineup changes are being considered as well.
The Bruins are planning on sticking with the exact same group as Friday’s win, with Jeremy Swayman set to get the start for the second straight game.
Game Notes
- Both Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin have recorded a point in all three games to start the series.
- Sebastian Aho is one point away from passing Rod Brind’Amour for the second most playoff points in franchise history.
- Assuming he plays, Sunday will be Ian Cole’s 100th playoff game.
- Even with a game three loss, Carolina is still outscoring Boston 28-4 this season.
- Slavin is one of just five defensemen in the NHL with a goal in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
Lineups
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Steven Lorentz (healthy), Ethan Bear (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Updates: Antti Raanta is back for the Canes, while Stepan will slot in for Martinook. Some line shuffling too, as Necas is with Teravainen and Trocheck, while Domi will play with Kotkaniemi and Stepan.
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk
Tomas Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Mike Reilly - Josh Brown
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Trent Frederic (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
**UPDATE: The Bruins will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who has entered COVID protocol.
Bruins say McAvoy is in COVID protocol.— Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 8, 2022
