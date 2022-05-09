Storm Advisory 5/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Reading Assignments:
- An NHL-off-ice official was injured in game three between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes when he was hit by a pane of glass. He is recovering. [Boston Globe]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to show up to game four and lose 7-3. The game was never close with the Lightning going up 4-0 early. [Sportsnet]
- Pair of fines for high-sticking coming out of Saturday’s games. [ESPN]
- Colorado Avalanche goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, escaped serious eye injury, but could still miss time due to swelling. [Denver Post]
- Jordan Binnington stepped in to win game four for the St. Louis Blues in his first start in the playoffs. [NHL]
- Washington Capitals Goalie, Ilya Samsonov, was moved close to tears after fans were chanting his name in game three. [Yahoo]
- Florida Panthers are in danger of falling victim to the President’s Trophy curse. [The Hockey News]
