Storm Advisory 5/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Canes head back home with an evened series, Leafs get dominated, and a pair of fines from game threes.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Penalty parade dooms the Carolina Hurricanes in a pivotal game four without Charlie McAvoy

They said it: Rod Brind’Amour and players react to their Saturday matinee loss

Reading Assignments:

  • An NHL-off-ice official was injured in game three between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes when he was hit by a pane of glass. He is recovering. [Boston Globe]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to show up to game four and lose 7-3. The game was never close with the Lightning going up 4-0 early. [Sportsnet]
  • Pair of fines for high-sticking coming out of Saturday’s games. [ESPN]
  • Colorado Avalanche goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, escaped serious eye injury, but could still miss time due to swelling. [Denver Post]
  • Jordan Binnington stepped in to win game four for the St. Louis Blues in his first start in the playoffs. [NHL]

