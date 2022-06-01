 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Western Conference Finals got started it off with a bang.

By Alec_Sawyer
  • If you missed game one of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night, you missed an absolute barn burner.
  • In the process of that wild game, Colorado lost Darcy Kuemper to injury. [ESPN]
  • Montreal signed head coach Martin St. Louis to a three-year extension. [SN]
  • Speaking of extensions, the Canes are going through exit interviews this morning and guys are, of course, talking about their desire to stay. They all can’t, but here’s a few:
  • Jordan Binnington had some absolutely insane things to say about his water bottle incident with Nazem Kadri. [Yahoo]
  • An NHL Draft big board. [The Athletic$]

