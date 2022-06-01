Storm Advisory 6/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- If you missed game one of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night, you missed an absolute barn burner.
In case you forgot how we ended up here @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/Uz86UzKNfz— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 1, 2022
- In the process of that wild game, Colorado lost Darcy Kuemper to injury. [ESPN]
- Montreal signed head coach Martin St. Louis to a three-year extension. [SN]
- Speaking of extensions, the Canes are going through exit interviews this morning and guys are, of course, talking about their desire to stay. They all can’t, but here’s a few:
Niederrieter: “I would like to stay here, I enjoy the group, I love living here, love the fans.”— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) June 1, 2022
Pending restricted free agent Tony DeAngelo spoke at great length about his appreciation for the organization and how they welcomed him at a critical point in his career.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 1, 2022
"I'm a loyal guy. The #Canes were good to me, so hopefully we can get something done."
Vincent Trocheck, another pending unrestricted free agent, when asked if it's his preference in a perfect world to come back to the #Canes.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 1, 2022
"Yes."
Why?
"We have some unfinished business."
Both very determined and definitive answers.
- Jordan Binnington had some absolutely insane things to say about his water bottle incident with Nazem Kadri. [Yahoo]
- An NHL Draft big board. [The Athletic$]
