Storm Advisory 6/10/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

David Pastrnak trade rumors, looking ahead to free agency, and the life of an equipment manager in the NHL

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Burnside: A reflection on the season that was & looking toward the future. [Hurricanes]
  • Trade Targets: Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat is No. 1 player available ahead of wild NHL offseason. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Could David Pastrnak be on the move from Boston this summer? [BHN]
  • Former NHL stars believe a new 3-on-3 hockey league coming to North America can be successful. [THN]
  • John Tortorella opens up on how he believes his time in Columbus helped create the monster that is now the Tampa Bay Lightning. [The Athletic $]
  • From zip ties to hole punches: equipment managers are hockey’s unsung problem solvers. [Daily Faceoff]
  • For fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins, they should start preparing for the inevitable. [THN]
  • Top 50 NHL unrestricted free agents: From Johnny Gaudreau to Filip Forsberg and more. [The Athletic $]

