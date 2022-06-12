Canes Country’s 2022 Playoff Pick ‘Em: Stanley Cup Final

This was a feel-good round for our predictors. Of a total of 40 entries in the third round, 39 got at least one conference champion correct, and if you picked the Lightning in 6 you were very much among friends: 18 entries had that correct, the most of any selection, so that’s a lot of bonus points that were handed out.

And that means that the standings are quite tight going into the Stanley Cup Final. Thirteen folks have a shot at the title, with a four-way tie for second and a logjam all the way down the standings:

And now it’s time to make your picks for the Stanley Cup Final. Will the Lightning three-peat, or will the Avalanche finally end Tampa’s streak of 11 straight series wins?

In the final round, picking the correct winner is worth eight points, with the same five-point bonus for picking both the winner and the correct series length. In addition, please make sure to include the total number of goals scored by both teams in the series. This is the tiebreaker, and we have had to use it in the past, so make sure you include it in your entry!

Comments will be open until the start of Game 1, Wednesday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m. Staff picks will be posted in the next couple of days once we get them all rounded up.

Good luck!