Storm Advisory 6/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Stanley Cup Final schedule has been released, questions still remain after the Rangers scratched Kakko in game six.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Reading Assignments

  • What we have learned from the Tampa Bay Lightning in their quest to make it a three-peat. [ESPN]
  • Days later, the scratch of Kaapo Kakko is still confusing to many. The situation is reminiscent of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi scratch in the Finals last year. [NY Post]
  • Buffalo Sabres acquired goaltender Ben Bishop and a seventh-round pick from the Dallas Stars. This move clears $5 million of cap space for the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
  • Stanley Cup Finals predictions from the NHL.com Writers. [NHL]
  • The New York Rangers signed their 2018 first-round pick, Vitali Kravtsov, to a one-year, one-way, extension. The prospect refused to report to the AHL and was loaned back to his KHL team last season. [$TheAthletic]
  • The NHL is set to hold an Board of Governors meeting next week in New York City. [TSN]

