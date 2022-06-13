Storm Advisory 6/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Playoff Pick’em: Stanley Cup Final
Reading Assignments
With the New York Rangers now eliminated, this incredible Jaromir Jagr stat officially comes to an end. #StanleyCup | @68Jagr pic.twitter.com/GE5d1eCT3r— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2022
- What we have learned from the Tampa Bay Lightning in their quest to make it a three-peat. [ESPN]
- Days later, the scratch of Kaapo Kakko is still confusing to many. The situation is reminiscent of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi scratch in the Finals last year. [NY Post]
The grand finale of the 2021-22 season: the #StanleyCup Final.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2022
The @TBLightning look to win their third straight championship while the @Avalanche can claim their first in more than 20 years. It all starts Wednesday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Hs8GrC3d7F pic.twitter.com/svlItFMpRR
- Tale of the tape heading into the Stanley Cup Finals, how do the Lighting and the Colorado Avalanche stack up? [SportsNet]
Patrick Maroon is part of 15 straight series victories.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 12, 2022
Corey Perry is in the #StanleyCup Final for the third straight year with a third a different team.
And the #TBLightning are four wins from immortality.
- Buffalo Sabres acquired goaltender Ben Bishop and a seventh-round pick from the Dallas Stars. This move clears $5 million of cap space for the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
This is unacceptable. https://t.co/c0nbj5jVqO— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 12, 2022
- Stanley Cup Finals predictions from the NHL.com Writers. [NHL]
- The New York Rangers signed their 2018 first-round pick, Vitali Kravtsov, to a one-year, one-way, extension. The prospect refused to report to the AHL and was loaned back to his KHL team last season. [$TheAthletic]
Gallant on Strome's trying to play through injury:— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) June 12, 2022
"He was hurting pretty good. I saw it from the first shift, but he was still OK. When we pulled him at the end, the trainer went down and asked him. He said, ‘There's not much there,’ so I made that decision."#NYR
- The NHL is set to hold an Board of Governors meeting next week in New York City. [TSN]
Loading comments...