Storm Advisory 6/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Andrei Svechnikov sends a message, Vegas hires a new head coach, plus an in depth look at a few of the high end NHL Draft prospects

By Cody Hagan
Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Reading Assignments

  • Andrei Svechnikov shows some love:
  • The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach. Many suspected Barry Trotz was the front-runner for the position but with Cassidy recently hitting the open market, the Knights couldn’t wait on Trotz any longer. [Yahoo]
  • What scouts think about Shane Wright, Cutter Gauthier and more: NHL Draft confidential. [The Athletic $]
  • Once a Hurricane, Brad Malone has signed a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL debuts Stanley Cup Experience in augmented reality. [NHL]
  • NBA superstar LeBron James recently got an opportunity to meet the Stanley Cup in person. [SI]
  • Goaltender Carter Hutton has retired from the NHL. [PHR]
  • Could Kaapo Kakko be the next young player to sign an offer sheet? [THN]

