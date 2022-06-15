Storm Advisory 6/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- In Case You Missed It
- On verge of sweeping Heat, Wolves lose two straight road games instead
- Stay or Go: Carolina Hurricanes RFA Edition
Reading Assignments
- Andrei Svechnikov shows some love:
I love this! I hope all the little Caniacs have fun on the ice https://t.co/ANbc9dhOKI— Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) June 13, 2022
- The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach. Many suspected Barry Trotz was the front-runner for the position but with Cassidy recently hitting the open market, the Knights couldn’t wait on Trotz any longer. [Yahoo]
- What scouts think about Shane Wright, Cutter Gauthier and more: NHL Draft confidential. [The Athletic $]
- Once a Hurricane, Brad Malone has signed a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- NHL debuts Stanley Cup Experience in augmented reality. [NHL]
- NBA superstar LeBron James recently got an opportunity to meet the Stanley Cup in person. [SI]
- Goaltender Carter Hutton has retired from the NHL. [PHR]
- Could Kaapo Kakko be the next young player to sign an offer sheet? [THN]
Loading comments...