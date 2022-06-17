 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 6/17/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Flyers hire a new coach, Vegas makes a salary cap trade, and the Stadium Series game in Raleigh gets a logo

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Columbus Blue Jackets v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL has unveiled the logo for the Hurricanes vs Capitals Stadium Series contest set to be held in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • Canes Cast returns to talk about the Chicago Wolves’ run to the Calder Cup Finals. [Hurricanes]
  • Speaking of the Calder Cup Finals, here is the full schedule:
  • John Tortorella is coming back to the Metro Division as he has agreed to a 4-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers to be their next head coach. [ESPN]
  • The NHL will see their first salary cap rise in three years when the new year begins, however, that rise will only be by $1 million. [ESPN]
  • The curious case of Evander Kane continues as his next contract could be completely negated by an arbitrator. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Shea Weber from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Evgenii Dadanov. [ESPN]
  • Breaking down how the Weber deal impacts the Golden Knight’s salary cap. [SinBin]
  • Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced this week that the NHL will not allow the Stanley Cup to visit Russia nor Belarus this summer. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Win or lose, are the Tampa Bay Lightning already a modern-day dynasty? [The Athletic $]

Loading comments...