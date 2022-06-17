Storm Advisory 6/17/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- About Last Season: Tony DeAngelo
- About Last Season: Ethan Bear
- Wolves beat Heat to secure second consecutive Calder Cup Final appearance
- Prospect Profile: Alexander Pelevin
Reading Assignments
- The NHL has unveiled the logo for the Hurricanes vs Capitals Stadium Series contest set to be held in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- Canes Cast returns to talk about the Chicago Wolves’ run to the Calder Cup Finals. [Hurricanes]
- Speaking of the Calder Cup Finals, here is the full schedule:
The 2022 #CalderCup Finals will begin Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. pic.twitter.com/CbvOdbt2eO— AHL Communications (@AHLPR) June 15, 2022
- John Tortorella is coming back to the Metro Division as he has agreed to a 4-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers to be their next head coach. [ESPN]
- The NHL will see their first salary cap rise in three years when the new year begins, however, that rise will only be by $1 million. [ESPN]
- The curious case of Evander Kane continues as his next contract could be completely negated by an arbitrator. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Shea Weber from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Evgenii Dadanov. [ESPN]
- Breaking down how the Weber deal impacts the Golden Knight’s salary cap. [SinBin]
- Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced this week that the NHL will not allow the Stanley Cup to visit Russia nor Belarus this summer. [Daily Faceoff]
- Win or lose, are the Tampa Bay Lightning already a modern-day dynasty? [The Athletic $]
