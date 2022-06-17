About Last Season: Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck 21-22 By the Numbers

Age: 28

NHL Seasons: 9

Scoring: 21 Goals, 30 Assists, 51 Points in 81 games

Playoff Scoring: 6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 14 games

Advances Statistics: 55.1 CF%, 53.21 SCF%, 52.99 xGF%, 63.13 GF%

Average TOI: 13:14 ES, 2:53 PP, 1:46 SH

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Vincent Trocheck was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline of the 2019-2020 season. In his second full season with the Canes, Trocheck developed into a leader on and off the ice, even if he doesn’t wear a letter. We will always have the postgame handshake line and hugs.

He was able to build off of his first full season with the Canes in 2020-2021 which saw him score 43 points in 47 total games played. The 2021-2022 season saw his most productive year since 2017-2018 when he had 31 goals and 44 assists for the Florida Panthers. This season saw him score 51 points and rank fourth in points scored for the Canes.

He isn’t just an offensive weapon. He affects the game in every phase. He ranks in the top three for forwards in total time on ice per game, power play time on ice per game and shorthanded time on ice per game. This ability to play in all phases has made him a favorite of head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

This trust saw him earn an expanded role and become the no-doubt second-line center for the Canes and earn the role of the top power play center. His ability to play on the same level as Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas is the reason that the Canes had two legitimate offensive lines. Most importantly, Trocheck produced consistently. He averaged three goals scored per month scoring between two and four goals each month.

His skating and all-around play are underrated abilities. The second line had the second-lowest offensive zone start rate for the Canes with Trocheck starting in the offensive zone 53% of the time. Despite the increased usage in the defensive zone he still maintained 63% goals for, the fourth-highest on the team.

Where he has struggled is staying out of the box. While Andrei Svechnikov’s struggle to avoid penalties was high profile, Trocheck also struggled to stay out of the sin bin. Trocheck ranked second on the team for penalty minutes with 78.

His performance in the playoffs only improved. His six goals led the Canes in the postseason and he ranked third in total points with 11. He also led the team’s power play with four points in the playoffs. He continued his consistent play with three goals in each series including a three-game goal streak to close out the postseason. Trocheck’s value was on full display in the playoffs and was the only Cane that was scoring regularly in the postseason with the top line that looked underwhelming.

Trocheck is the type of player that the Canes would love to have in their top-six. However, when the Canes offer sheeted and acquired Jesperi Kotmaniemi the writing was on the wall for Trocheck to depart the team. Trocheck is due a big raise from his current expiring $4.75 million AAV that the Canes will be unable to afford with the cap only increasing to $82.5 million next season.

He would have to take a hometown discount to stay with the Canes. In his money-making contract year, there is no shame in leaving to get the biggest deal that he can, and he certainly deserves an additional two to three million AAV in his next deal. If this is in fact his last season with the Canes he will leave as a beloved player and is the type of player and guy that will be fun to root for wherever he ends up.

Exit Interview

Poll How would you grade Vincent Trocheck’s 2021-2022 performance? A - Outstanding Performance

B - Above Average Performance

C - Average Performance

D - Below Average

F - Significantly Below Average vote view results 12% A - Outstanding Performance (4 votes)

75% B - Above Average Performance (25 votes)

12% C - Average Performance (4 votes)

0% D - Below Average (0 votes)

0% F - Significantly Below Average (0 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Other season reviews

Ethan Bear

Tony DeAngelo