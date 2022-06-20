 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/20/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Dallas Stars found their new head coach, Lightning gearing up for game three, and other news from around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
Arizona Coyotes v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

Reading Assignments:

  • Valeri Nichushkin is no longer flying under the radar for the Colorado Avalanche, the forward scored two goals in game two. [Sportsnet]
  • The Montreal Canadiens have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Shane Wright is expected to be the first overall pick, but he is not worried about it. [ESPN]
  • The Lightning know game two was not pretty, but just because they lost a game, they have not lost the series. [ESPN]

