Storm Advisory 6/20/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- Report: Dallas Stars are set to name Peter Deboer as head coach. [Dallas Morning News]
Three spectacular goalies, but there can only be one winner.— NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2022
Who do you think takes home the Vezina Trophy? #NHLAwards
: Find out Tuesday at 7p ET on @espn and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/xGQsOMeYYA
- Valeri Nichushkin is no longer flying under the radar for the Colorado Avalanche, the forward scored two goals in game two. [Sportsnet]
- The Montreal Canadiens have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Shane Wright is expected to be the first overall pick, but he is not worried about it. [ESPN]
June 19, 2006— NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2022
For the first time in franchise history, the @Canes win the #StanleyCup. pic.twitter.com/KiLDV8KeqB
- The Tampa Bay Lightning will have to raise their level to compete against the Aves. [NHL]
- Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent successful hip resurfacing surgery. [TSN]
Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) gave his dad, Gary, a pretty special Father's Day present last night. #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2022
: Game 3 tomorrow at 8pm ET on ABC, @ESPNPlus and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/QAypgX2WXB
- The Lightning know game two was not pretty, but just because they lost a game, they have not lost the series. [ESPN]
Game 1 of the #CalderCup Finals belongs to the @ThunderbirdsAHL. pic.twitter.com/NXOlCx9IIM— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 19, 2022
- The Arizona Coyotes taking the next steps towards building a new arena in Tempe with new negotiations starting. [Fox 10 Phoenix]
Loading comments...