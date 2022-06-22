Storm Advisory 6/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Taking a look back at the forwards for the Carolina Hurricanes this past season. [Hurricanes]
- Chicago Wolves’ coach Ryan Warsofsky is emerging as an NHL candidate. [NHL]
- Speaking of Warsofsky, he recently pulled his best Rod Brind’Amour impression with some very critical comments on officials:
Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been fined an undisclosed amount as a consequence of his public comments following Game 2 of the #CalderCup Finals last night. pic.twitter.com/dSH2cAR62U— AHL Communications (@AHLPR) June 21, 2022
In all of its glory, here's Ryan Warsofsky last night on the officiating in the game. pic.twitter.com/eAhv593g3b— Sarah Avampato (@WriteSaidSarah) June 21, 2022
- It appears that Ethan Bear’s time in Carolina is almost surely over:
CAR has given RFA Ethan Bear permission to talk to other teams. From what I hear, Hurricanes still wish to sign Bear, but two sides are not close on an agreement. Remember, nothing can happen before July 13 without Carolina approval.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2022
- The NHL Awards Show was last night. Multiple Hurricanes received votes for awards including Jaccob Slavin, Frederik Andersen, and Seth Jarvis. [Sportsnet]
- Former Stanley Cup winning coach Dan Bylsma has been named the heard coach of the Seattle Kraken’s new AHL affiliate Coachella Valley. [Trib Live]
- The Dallas Stars have officially named Pete DeBoer as their new head coach. [Stars]
- Hockey Canada leaders questioned on handling of 2018 sexual assault claim. [ESPN]
- Lastly, check out these twins who showcased some mad stick-handling skills on a recent episode of America’s Got Talent:
