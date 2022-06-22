 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Ethan Bear’s future in Carolina gets cloudy, Ryan Worsofsky pulls a Brind’Amour, and the NHL Awards get announced

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Taking a look back at the forwards for the Carolina Hurricanes this past season. [Hurricanes]
  • Chicago Wolves’ coach Ryan Warsofsky is emerging as an NHL candidate. [NHL]
  • Speaking of Warsofsky, he recently pulled his best Rod Brind’Amour impression with some very critical comments on officials:
  • It appears that Ethan Bear’s time in Carolina is almost surely over:
  • The NHL Awards Show was last night. Multiple Hurricanes received votes for awards including Jaccob Slavin, Frederik Andersen, and Seth Jarvis. [Sportsnet]
  • Former Stanley Cup winning coach Dan Bylsma has been named the heard coach of the Seattle Kraken’s new AHL affiliate Coachella Valley. [Trib Live]
  • The Dallas Stars have officially named Pete DeBoer as their new head coach. [Stars]
  • Hockey Canada leaders questioned on handling of 2018 sexual assault claim. [ESPN]
  • Lastly, check out these twins who showcased some mad stick-handling skills on a recent episode of America’s Got Talent:

