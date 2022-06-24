Storm Advisory 6/24/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
About Last Season: Nino Niederreiter
- The Panthers have their new head man.
Paul Maurice is going into FLA…replacing Andrew Brunette— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 22, 2022
- There was some controversy in game four of the Stanley Cup Final, as Nazem Kadri’s overtime winner came during a questionable line change. Here’s what Jon Cooper said the next morning:
"It's water under the bridge now."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2022
Jon Cooper apologizes for his media availability following Game 4 and talks about wanting to move on from the controversial OT goal to focus on Game 5. pic.twitter.com/qgHzsgi1IR
- And a statement from hockey ops:
Statement from NHL Hockey Operations on OT Game 4-winning goal: pic.twitter.com/U4dXa2GDTe— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 23, 2022
- An explainer on too many men. [Sporting News]
- The 2001 Avalanche give their thoughts on the 2022 Avalanche. [The Athletic $]
- Some TV numbers from game four:
@ABCNetwork's broadcast of Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final between the @TBLightning & @Avalanche was Wednesday's most-viewed telecast of the day#NHL pic.twitter.com/Ijymk9P4OB— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 23, 2022
- On Luke Prokop’s important work this Pride Month.
In 2021, @lukeprokop_6 became the first player under contract with an NHL team to come out as gay.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2022
With so little 2SLGBTQ+ representation in the world of hockey, Luke has become a mentor and role model for gay hockey players everywhere.#Pride2022 | In partnership with @Rogers. pic.twitter.com/RShZgQhVRe
