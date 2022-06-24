 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/24/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Florida gets its coach and some controversy in the Stanley Cup Final.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

About Last Season: Nino Niederreiter

About Last Season: Max Domi

Reading Assignments

  • The Panthers have their new head man.
  • There was some controversy in game four of the Stanley Cup Final, as Nazem Kadri’s overtime winner came during a questionable line change. Here’s what Jon Cooper said the next morning:
  • And a statement from hockey ops:
  • An explainer on too many men. [Sporting News]
  • The 2001 Avalanche give their thoughts on the 2022 Avalanche. [The Athletic $]
  • Some TV numbers from game four:
  • On Luke Prokop’s important work this Pride Month.

