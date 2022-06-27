 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years, ESPN debuts arguably the best NHL documentary.

By Zeke Lukow
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

AHL Chicago Wolves win the Calder Cup as AHL Champions

Reading Assignments:

  • ESPN premiered “Unrivaled” yesterday which takes a detailed look behind the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings rivalry in the mid to late 1990’s. [ESPN]
  • The best sights and sounds from game six of the Stanley Cup finals. [ESPN]
  • Defenseman Cale Makar wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Playoffs MVP. The defenseman is in just his third season in the NHL and also won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the league. [Sportsnet]
  • Gary Bettman missed the Stanley Cup presentation due to testing positive for COVID-19. [Sportsnet]
  • Alex Ovechkin scores a goal and lays a hit in his professional soccer debut. [Yahoo!]
  • The NHL Draft is just two weeks away in Montreal. Here is your NHL Draft prospects guide, and mock drafts. [$TheAthletic]

