Storm Advisory 6/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
AHL Chicago Wolves win the Calder Cup as AHL Champions
Reading Assignments:
- The Colorado Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup since 2001, defeating the defending back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL]
Nicholas Aube-Kubel takes a tumble with the #StanleyCup @Avalanche | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/bvQJJIyH7K— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2022
- ESPN premiered “Unrivaled” yesterday which takes a detailed look behind the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings rivalry in the mid to late 1990’s. [ESPN]
Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche 'Unrivaled' ESPN documentary sets Twitter ablaze https://t.co/A6nmV7cGUD— Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 26, 2022
Today's the day - watch the premiere of @E60's UNRIVALED 1pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MK3UD4Vaek— E60 (@E60) June 26, 2022
- The best sights and sounds from game six of the Stanley Cup finals. [ESPN]
- Defenseman Cale Makar wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Playoffs MVP. The defenseman is in just his third season in the NHL and also won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the league. [Sportsnet]
With Colorado #GoAvsGo winning the 2022 Stanley Cup and G Darcy Kuemper playing over 50% of their playoff games, the Arizona #Yotes will receive Colorado's 2024 3rd round pick.https://t.co/KutfzlkJmO pic.twitter.com/rjZ781LwgB— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 27, 2022
- Gary Bettman missed the Stanley Cup presentation due to testing positive for COVID-19. [Sportsnet]
Sam and Nazem Kadri pic.twitter.com/NwdaR9IKEy— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2022
- Alex Ovechkin scores a goal and lays a hit in his professional soccer debut. [Yahoo!]
No words ♥️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/9vB7Rn3uq2— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 27, 2022
- The NHL Draft is just two weeks away in Montreal. Here is your NHL Draft prospects guide, and mock drafts. [$TheAthletic]
Anyone can pop bottles in the club, the @Avalanche are doing it as the @NHL @StanleyCup Champs of the world. Can’t bring you fans any closer ! @espn #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/ChXKoV8bQF— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 27, 2022
Loading comments...