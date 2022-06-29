 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 6/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hockey Hall of Fame class is announced, PNC is getting a facelift and the SB Nation Mock Draft is underway.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new
2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its class of 2022, with still no Rod Brind’Amour. [NHL]
  • The Chicago Wolves celebrated their Calder Cup win on Tuesday.
  • Wolves’ goaltender Alex Lyon got hit with a rare celebration suspension for uhh...a certain gesture.
  • But there’s a good chance Lyon isn’t the only member of the Wolves who will face some postseason punishment, as head coach Ryan Warsofsky once again let some people know his feelings on the officiating.
  • Some needed upgrades and renovations are coming to PNC Arena. [N&O]
  • Also, an update on Jake Gardiner.
  • One final mock draft from the folks over at NHL . com. [NHL]
  • 15 possible offseason trade candidates to keep an eye on. [SN]
  • The Golden Knights are filling out their coaching staff. [SN]

And finally, SB Nation is currently doing a company wide NHL mock draft. While the Hurricanes don’t have a first-round pick — meaning we at Canes Country aren’t exactly participating — it’s still a fun look at who SB Nation sites think their team should select. Here’s every pick so far, with more updates to come in the next Storm Advisory:

Loading comments...