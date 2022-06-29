Storm Advisory 6/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It

The Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its class of 2022, with still no Rod Brind’Amour. [NHL]

The Chicago Wolves celebrated their Calder Cup win on Tuesday.

Your AHL Calder Cup champions! pic.twitter.com/UicM2CjoHx — Sarah Avampato (@WriteSaidSarah) June 28, 2022

Wolves’ goaltender Alex Lyon got hit with a rare celebration suspension for uhh...a certain gesture.

Note: Don’t flip the double bird after winning the Calder Cup. pic.twitter.com/XwSxsp4wk3 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2022

But there’s a good chance Lyon isn’t the only member of the Wolves who will face some postseason punishment, as head coach Ryan Warsofsky once again let some people know his feelings on the officiating.

Ryan Warsofsky: "if you watched those Stockton, Rockford, Milwaukee series, those refs sucked."



You go get that second fine, legend. — Sarah Avampato (@WriteSaidSarah) June 28, 2022

Some needed upgrades and renovations are coming to PNC Arena. [N&O]

Also, an update on Jake Gardiner.

Spoke to Don Waddell before today's Centennial Authority meeting about Jake Gardiner. He said D-man is skating again and should be ready for training camp. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) June 29, 2022

One final mock draft from the folks over at NHL . com. [NHL]

15 possible offseason trade candidates to keep an eye on. [SN]

The Golden Knights are filling out their coaching staff. [SN]

And finally, SB Nation is currently doing a company wide NHL mock draft. While the Hurricanes don’t have a first-round pick — meaning we at Canes Country aren’t exactly participating — it’s still a fun look at who SB Nation sites think their team should select. Here’s every pick so far, with more updates to come in the next Storm Advisory: