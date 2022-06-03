Storm Advisory 6/3/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments
- The Avalanche took a 2-0 lead Thursday night thanks to a shutout from Pavel Francouz and a three-point second period from Nazem Kadri. [ESPN]
- Darryl Sutter takes home the Jack Adams. [Yahoo]
- 32 Thoughts: Best playoffs ever? [SN]
- A whole lot of updates from Canes’ exit interviews:
Don Waddell says that the team received notice yesterday that Jake Gardiner has been fully cleared to play hockey again.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 2, 2022
The defender missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after having hip and back surgeries.
Antti Raanta enters the room with a knee brace on and shares that he suffered an MCL sprain in Game 7 against the Rangers. Says it'll take 6-8 weeks for it to heal.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 2, 2022
"You could just tell something popped and it was painful."
Ethan Bear enters his end of season media availability on crutches and a walking boot.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 2, 2022
Said that he had a little something removed after the season ended, but it's nothing serious.
Seth Jarvis shares that the only things he remembers from Game 7, when he was hit by Jacob Trouba, are an early power play, watching a bit of the third in the back and then Jesperi Kotkaniemi driving him home.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 2, 2022
Other than that, nothing until midway through the next day. Scary.
- The Hurricanes held their annual paint the ice event:
Fun time tonight at the #Canes Season Ticket Member Paint the Ice Event.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 2, 2022
There are some crazy talented, and funny, Caniacs! pic.twitter.com/SodRULCP59
- Definitely going to read way too into this Instagram post from Nino Niederreiter:
Loading comments...