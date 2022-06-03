 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 6/3/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Canes injury updates, Colorado takes a commanding lead and Darryl Sutter wins the Jack Adams.

By Alec_Sawyer
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Reading Assignments

  • The Avalanche took a 2-0 lead Thursday night thanks to a shutout from Pavel Francouz and a three-point second period from Nazem Kadri. [ESPN]
  • Darryl Sutter takes home the Jack Adams. [Yahoo]
  • 32 Thoughts: Best playoffs ever? [SN]
  • A whole lot of updates from Canes’ exit interviews:
  • The Hurricanes held their annual paint the ice event:
  • Definitely going to read way too into this Instagram post from Nino Niederreiter:

