Canes Country’s 2022 Playoff Pick ‘Em: Final Standings

For a brief moment, it looked like the commenters might get the last laugh in this year’s Playoff Pick ‘Em. After round 3, Alec had ceded the top spot to Cavedwellers127, and there were only three staff writers in the top ten.

But as we say around these parts*: f--- around with the CC staff and find out.

* - no one has actually ever said this

Thanks to a perfect selection of the Avalanche in 6 (and only missing the total goals by two!), Our Fearless Leader takes the crown of Canes Country’s Top Prognosticator in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 52 points, giving him a five-point win. Although, to be fair, eight spots of the top 10 were taken up by our rogue’s gallery, so maybe they really do know more than the rest of us.

We had nine perfect picks in the Final, which resulted in a lot of movement in the top 10. In fact, all but one person who finished in the top 10 took the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup, and the one who didn’t was the third-round leader.

As befits a matchup between the league’s two top bananas, the picks were almost evenly split down the middle: 20 for Colorado and 18 for the Lightning. We had 82 participants in at least one round, which ain’t half bad coming off a two-season hiatus.

Final picks from the SCF are below. If you’d like to see the whole spreadsheet, with every pick in every round, it’s available at this link. (Staff is in bold on the big sheet.)

Thanks to all for playing and we will see you again next year for more fun and frivolity!