Hurricanes Reacts Survey: Building a 2022-23 NHL roster

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Hurricanes fans and fans across the country.

It’s truly the offseason now for the Carolina Hurricanes’ organization. The Chicago Wolves just won the Calder Cup, the NHL draft is just over a week away and the Canes have some free agent questions to answer as quite a few impact players sit with no contract for next year.

It’s time to take a little stock in some of the thought’s of the fan base, and we’re here to do that with this SB Nation Reacts survey. With no first-round pick in next week’s draft, we’re going to focus on some more free agent and organizational related topics.

So, give us your thoughts on these couple of questions and please have some fun discussing in the comments!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XVKOLN/">Please take our survey</a>

