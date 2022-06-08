Storm Advisory 6/8/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- The Boston Bruins have fired Bruce Cassidy as they look to turn things around following a first round exit to Carolina. [CBS]
- Jack Roslovic has signed a two-year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Sportsnet]
- Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor edged out Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin for the Lady Byng trophy. [NHL]
- Which NHL team had the best broadcasting team during the 2022 season? One time not too long ago John Forslund and Tripp Tracy won this poll, not so much luck for the current Hurricanes team these days. [The Athletic $]
- Why the Stanley Cup Final-bound Colorado Avalanche must be seen to be believed. [ESPN]
- Takeaways and observations from the 2022 NHL scouting combine. [Sportsnet]
- After getting swept in the Western Conference Finals, what’s next for the Edmonton Oilers? [THN]
- Color of Hockey: Colombia looks to build on IIHF Development Cup title. [NHL]
