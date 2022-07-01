Storm Advisory 7/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes Country’s 2022 Playoff Pick ‘Em: Final Standings
- About Last Season: Jesper Fast
- About Last Season: Jordan Staal
- Carolina Hurricanes 2022 Mock Draft
- Hurricanes Reacts Survey: Building a 2022-23 NHL roster
- The Carolina Hurricanes released their 2022 preseason schedule. [Canes]
The preseason schedule is set!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 30, 2022
Details » https://t.co/aZ6OgllUk8 pic.twitter.com/RkylvqmCFp
- The Canes also released all of the details for their upcoming development camp. [Canes]
- Pyotr Kochetkov rocks, so much.
Pyotr Kochetkov, being introduced at last night's Wolves Calder Cup celebration, Bud Light in hand.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 29, 2022
Rock star.
( : Ross Dettman / @Chicago_Wolves) pic.twitter.com/J4lN2P9e5s
- The Lightning are looking for a trade fit for Ryan McDonagh. [SN]
- The Blue Jackets and Predators made a trade.
TRADE ALERT— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 1, 2022
We have acquired Mathieu Olivier from Nashville in exchange for a 2022 fourth round pick. https://t.co/8mXedWrAXf
- A couple coach-less NHL teams are finding their leaders behind the bench.
Hearing there is growing momentum with Jim Montgomery as next coach in BOS— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2022
UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 30, 2022
: https://t.co/prZ9xpvGLj pic.twitter.com/y8RQzxn98G
- Craig Anderson will be back in Buffalo again next year. [NHL]
- Anthony Duclair has had a major surgery.
Via his Instagram, Anthony Duclair confirms an Achilles injury. Surgery tomorrow for a tear. pic.twitter.com/kUt681mBpC— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2022
- Scott Wedgewood received a contract extension from the Stars. [NHL]
- The Los Angeles Kings made a big move, trading for Kevin Fiala and signing him to a massive seven-year extension. [LA Kings Insider]
The SB Nation mock draft rolls along. Here’s every pick so far:
- Pick 1: Shane Wright, Center, Montreal Canadiens (Eyes on the Prize)
- Pick 2: Logan Cooley, Center, New Jersey Devils (All About the Jersey)
- Pick 3: Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward, Arizona Coyotes (Five for Howling)
- Pick 4: Simon Nemec, Defenseman, Seattle Kraken (Davy Jones Locker Room)
- Pick 5: David Jiricek, Defenseman, Philadelphia Flyers (Broad Street Hockey)
- Pick 6: Cutter Gauthier, Center, Columbus Blue Jackets (The Cannon)
- Pick 7: Joakim Kemell, Forward, Ottawa Senators (Silver Seven)
- Pick 8: Matthew Savoie, Center, Detroit Red Wings (Winging it in Motown)
- Pick 9: Conor Geekie, Center, Buffalo Sabres (Die by the Blade)
- Pick 10: Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman, Anaheim Ducks (Anaheim Calling)
- Pick 11: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Forward, San Jose Sharks (Fear the Fin)
- Pick 12: Frank Nazar, Center, Columbus Blue Jackets (The Cannon)
- Pick 13: Marco Kasper, Forward, New York Islanders (Lighthouse Hockey)
- Pick 14: Danila Yurov, Forward, Winnipeg Jets (Arctic Ice Hockey)
- Pick 15: Liam Ohgren, Forward, Vancouver Canucks (Nucks Misconduct)
- Pick 16: Brad Lambert, Forward, Buffalo Sabres (Die by the Blade)
- Pick 17: Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman, Nashville Predators (On the Forecheck)
- Pick 18: Lian Bichsel, Defenseman, Dallas Stars (Defending Big D)
- Pick 19: Isaac Howard, Forward, Los Angeles Kings (Jewels from the Crown)
- Pick 20: Denton Mateychuk, Defenseman, Washington Capitals (Japers’ Rink)
- Pick 21: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Pensburgh)
- Pick 22: Rutger McGroarty, Forward, Anaheim Ducks (Anaheim Calling)
- Pick 23: Jiri Kulich, Center, St. Louis Blues (St. Louis Game Time)
- Pick 24: Gleb Trikozov, Forward, Minnesota Wild (Hockey Wilderness)
- Pick 25: Noah Ostlund, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs (Pension Plan Puppets)
Loading comments...