Storm Advisory 7/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A big trade, some goalies re-sign and the Canes announce some offseason schedules.

By Alec_Sawyer
St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Five Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

  • The Carolina Hurricanes released their 2022 preseason schedule. [Canes]
  • The Canes also released all of the details for their upcoming development camp. [Canes]
  • Pyotr Kochetkov rocks, so much.
  • The Lightning are looking for a trade fit for Ryan McDonagh. [SN]
  • The Blue Jackets and Predators made a trade.
  • A couple coach-less NHL teams are finding their leaders behind the bench.
  • Craig Anderson will be back in Buffalo again next year. [NHL]
  • Anthony Duclair has had a major surgery.
  • Scott Wedgewood received a contract extension from the Stars. [NHL]
  • The Los Angeles Kings made a big move, trading for Kevin Fiala and signing him to a massive seven-year extension. [LA Kings Insider]

