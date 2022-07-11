Storm Advisory 7/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators continue their talks over goaltender Matt Murray. [SportsNet]
When Caps first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko hits NHL ice in the future, he will tie for the longest last name in NHL history.— RMNB (@rmnb) July 10, 2022
But... how do you pronounce it? Joe Beninati, Craig Laughlin, and Ross Mahoney offer their expertise.
S/T @dicnowder https://t.co/PqzJnrNYyt
- The Chicago Blackhawks continue the teardown by not tendering Dylan Strome among others. [Second City Hockey]
It's momentum. There's something real happening now.”— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 10, 2022
As Mike Grier begins his tenure as the first Black general manager in NHL history, six change-makers dedicated to growing the game reflected on the significance of this moment:
(via @SachdevaSonny)https://t.co/gN4zt2TaBv
- What is on the Dallas Stars’ GM Jim Nill’s to-do list for the offseason? [Dallas Morning News]
- The Edmonton Oilers qualified multiple RFA’s, but Goaltender is at the top of their list for the offseason. [NHL]
Apropos of nothing, just had a look at #Yotes schedule for 2022-23. It's incredible.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 11, 2022
20 out of first 24 games are on the road. They play just 2 home games in each of Oct and Nov.
There is no Saturday night home game during NCAA season. (One in Dec during Christmas break.) Wow.
- The Colorado Avalanche are expected to sign newly acquired Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year deal for just over $10 million. [tsn.ca]
FOUR MORE YEARS OF JUICE @adriankempe is staying with the @LAKings! pic.twitter.com/5csEUW49wl— NHL (@NHL) July 10, 2022
- Inside the Pittsburgh Penguins negotiations with Evgeni Malkin. A fraught conversation that is nearing an end. [$TheAthletic]
Loading comments...