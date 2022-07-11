 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 7/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Chicago Blackhawks decline to tender RFA’s, Colorado Avalanche sign their goalie, and more news around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Colorado Avalanche are expected to sign newly acquired Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year deal for just over $10 million. [tsn.ca]

Loading comments...