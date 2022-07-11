About Last Season: Jaccob Slavin

Jaccob Slavin 2021-22 By the Numbers

Age: 27

NHL Seasons: 7

Scoring: 4 goals, 38 assists, 42 points in 79 games

Playoff Scoring: 2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points in 14 games

Advanced Statistics: 53.63 CF%, 54.83 SCF%, 56.04 xGF%, 59.12 GF%

Average TOI: 18:56 ES, 1:21 PP, 3:13 SH

Contact Status: On a 7-year, $5.3 AAV contract through 2024-25

Oh, Jaccob Slavin.

Somehow, someway, Jaccob Slavin just keeps getting better.

The Hurricanes’ best blue liner had maybe his best NHL season — and certainly his most productive offensively — in 2021-22, leading the team in a plethora of defensive metrics while also putting up career highs in assists, points and even +/-.

Slavin, now firmly into the prime of his NHL career, has continued to establish himself as one of the NHL’s premiere defensemen. He finished ninth in Norris voting this past season, his second-highest finish ever and his sixth straight season in the top 20.

And there’s just so much to love about Slavin’s game.

For starters, he is always on the ice. He doesn’t miss games, playing in 79 this past season with his only absence due to COVID protocol. He led the Hurricanes in TOI by nearly two minutes, averaging 23:02 TOI during the regular season with Brett Pesce’s 21:42 the next highest on the team.

He played consistent minutes on both the power play and penalty kill, a huge part of the Hurricanes’ NHL-best kill.

And with all that time on the ice, he showed for yet another year in a row just how exceptional he is as a defenseman. He led the Hurricanes with 6.8 Defensive Point Shares, 1.3 more than anyone else on the squad. His 121 blocks were 17 more than the next closest player, and he also led the Hurricanes with 74 takeaways.

He was middle of the pack in giveaways, an impressive feat considering his ice time, and he accrued just 10 penalty minutes the entire season while playing nearly 1,900 minutes. Slavin has yet to have a single season in which he had more than 18 PIM, and he’s been in single digits twice in his career. Absolutely insane.

There’s really no debating that Slavin, defensively, is one of the NHL’s best players. He plays crazy amounts of minutes, allowing very little defensively while not committing penalties. There’s not much more you can ask for.

And while Slavin’s defensive game was exceptional as always in 2021-22, it were some of the strides he made offensively that put this past season in contention for his best yet.

Slavin distributed 38 assists, eight more than he had ever recorded in an NHL season before. The blue line duo of Slavin and DeAngelo broke a couple of Hurricanes’ records together, with both going over 40 points.

He contributed offensively at both even strength and on the power play, finishing the year with six assists on the man advantage and 30 at even strength. He was also pretty consistent through the entire season, recording 22 points in his first 39 games and 20 in his last 40.

Slavin finished the season with 165 shots on goal, the best output of his career, which were more SOG than DeAngelo, Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis had. Only Brady Skjei had more shots on goal among Canes’ blue liners than Slavin. He also got 48.4% of his total shots through on net.

His points/60, shots/60, oiGF/60, oiGA/60 and assists/60 were all at career bests in 2021-22, as Slavin and DeAngelo made a great offensive pair on the blue line while Slavin still held down the fort as good as ever defensively.

Jaccob Slavin is special.

There’s no need to remind Hurricanes’ fans of that point anymore, and he just continues to do pretty much everything right on the hockey rink year after year.

Exit Interview

