2022 NHL Free Agency Live Thread

Hockey’s wildest rodeo is upon us, as noon Wednesday kicks off the signing period for unrestricted free agents across the NHL.

There will be tons of storylines across the league — and also certainly a few surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes — as non-contracted players will look for their new homes.

As for the Hurricanes, there’s quite a few places where Carolina is going to need to make some moves to fill out the roster. The Canes have 16 players who were under contract last season who will hit free agency at noon (including the three RFAs who were not extended qualifying offers).

That list is: Nino Niederreiter, Vincent Trocheck, Max Domi, Ian Cole, Brendan Smith, Derek Stepan, Josh Leivo, Sam Miletic, Andrew Poturalski, Spencer Smallman, C.J. Smith, Josh Jacobs, Alex Lyon, Beck Warm, Jack LaFontaine and David Cotton.

Apart from extending qualifying offers to eight players, the Hurricanes have also already signed UFA Stefan Noesen to a two-year, two-way extension.

But now the real free agency frenzy will begin, and we’re going to follow it along here.

We’ll have updates throughout the day on both the Carolina specific free agency news and the league-wide free agency news. Any major Canes deal will show up here in the thread and will also get a separate article.

A lot has already happened as some big-name potential free agents have decided to re-sign with their current teams.

As a reminder, we’ll tag any trusted reported signings with [REPORT] linked to the tweet, and we’ll update things as teams make deals official.

Buckle up, folks!

Carolina Hurricanes News

NHL News