2022 NHL Free Agency Live Thread

Hockey’s wildest rodeo is upon us, as noon Wednesday kicks off the signing period for unrestricted free agents across the NHL.
There will be tons of storylines across the league — and also certainly a few surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes — as non-contracted players will look for their new homes.
As for the Hurricanes, there’s quite a few places where Carolina is going to need to make some moves to fill out the roster. The Canes have 16 players who were under contract last season who will hit free agency at noon (including the three RFAs who were not extended qualifying offers).
That list is: Nino Niederreiter, Vincent Trocheck, Max Domi, Ian Cole, Brendan Smith, Derek Stepan, Josh Leivo, Sam Miletic, Andrew Poturalski, Spencer Smallman, C.J. Smith, Josh Jacobs, Alex Lyon, Beck Warm, Jack LaFontaine and David Cotton.
Apart from extending qualifying offers to eight players, the Hurricanes have also already signed UFA Stefan Noesen to a two-year, two-way extension.
But now the real free agency frenzy will begin, and we’re going to follow it along here.
We’ll have updates throughout the day on both the Carolina specific free agency news and the league-wide free agency news. Any major Canes deal will show up here in the thread and will also get a separate article.
A lot has already happened as some big-name potential free agents have decided to re-sign with their current teams.
As a reminder, we’ll tag any trusted reported signings with [REPORT] linked to the tweet, and we’ll update things as teams make deals official.
Buckle up, folks!
Carolina Hurricanes News
- Our story on the Pacioretty trade.
- Our story on the Ondrej Kase signing.
- [REPORT]: And the Hurricanes are also signing Ondrej Kase to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
- [REPORT]: The Hurricanes may not be done today, as Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Carolina is acquiring Max Paciorietty and Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations. Cap dump for Vegas. Wow.
- The Brent Burns trade is officially official, as the Canes announced the transaction this afternoon. Updated story here.
- [REPORT]: And just like that, it looks like Mason Marchment is headed to Dallas on a four-year, $4.5 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: Not so fast. LeBrun is reporting that another team has come in late in talks with Marchment and Carolina may not be getting a deal done after all.
- [REPORT]: Looking like Mason Marchment is headed to Carolina on a four-year deal, though it’s not finalized.
- Our story on the Brent Burns trade.
- [REPORT]: And the Burns trade appears to be done. Brent Burns and Lane Pederson in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 third-round pick. Sharks will retain 33 percent of Burns’ contract.
- [REPORT + REPORT]: Seems like the Hurricanes are getting close to making a deal to acquire Brent Burns, who would have to agree to the trade himself. It also appears that there are more players than just Burns involved in the deal.
- The Hurricanes and Stefan Noesen agreed to a two-year deal worth at least $1.325 million. [Canes]
NHL News
- [REPORT]: The Red Wings are closing in on a deal with Dominik Kubalik.
- [REPORT]: Former Hurricane Greg McKegg is headed to Edmonton on a two-year, two-way deal that guarantees $375,000.
- [OFFICIAL]: David Rittich is headed to Winnipeg on a one-year, $900,000 deal.
- [REPORT]: Marc Staal is going to Florida on a one-year, $750,000 deal. Also, Eric Staal is headed to the Panthers on a professional tryout.
- [REPORT]: Andre Burakovsky is headed to Seattle on a five-year, $5.5 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Capitals are signing Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal, $800,000 deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Red Wings are signing Ben Chiarot to a four-year, $4.75 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Canucks have agreed to terms with Collin Delia on a one-year contract.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Penguins have signed Jan Rutta to a three-year, $2.75 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: Erik Gudbranson is headed to Columbus on a four-year, $4 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: The Red Wings are closing in on a deal with David Perron.
- [REPORT]: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Nic Deslauriers to a four-year deal just under $2 million AAV.
- [OFFICIAL]: Artturi Lehkonen has agreed to a five-year, $4.5 million AAV deal to stay in Colorado.
- [OFFICIAL]: Louis Domingue has signed a two-year deal with the Rangers.
- [REPORT]: Colin Blackwell is headed to Chicago on a two-year, $1.2 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Noel Acciari has signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Blues.
- [OFFICIAL]: Oskar Lindblom is set to sign with the Sharks for $2.5 million AAV.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Rangers have traded Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round pick and another future pick to Arizona in exchange for Ty Emberson.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $1.1 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: Carolina Hurricanes’ target Mason Marchment is headed to Dallas on a four-year, $4.5 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Andrew Poturalski has signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Kraken.
- [REPORT]: Cal Pickard is headed to Calgary.
- [OFFICIAL]: Dennis Gilbert Jr. is headed to the Flames on a two-year deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Washington Capitals and goaltender Darcy Kuemper have agreed to a five-year, $5.25 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Brendan Lemieux is staying in LA on a one-year, $1.35 million deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Lightning have agreed to an eight-year, $5.2 million AAV deal with Erik Cernak.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Penguins have signed Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, $775,000 contract.
- [OFFICIAL]; Anthony Cirelli has reached an eight-year, $6.25 million AAV extension with the Lightning.
- [REPORT]: Alex Stalock and the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a one-year, $750,000 deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Dakota Joshua has signed a two-year deal with the Canucks.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Coyotes have signed Troy Stecher to a one-year contract.
- [REPORT]: Brent Kulak and the Edmonton Oilers have agreed on a four-year, $2.75 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Mikhail Sergachev has agreed to an eight-year, $8.5 million AAV extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Maple Leafs have signed Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
- [REPORT]: Frank Vatrano is headed to Anaheim on a three-year, $3.65 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Coyotes have signed Nick Bjugstad to a one-year deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Vladislav Namestnikov is headed to Tampa Bay.
- [REPORT]: Jaro Halak will backup Igor Shesterkin in New York, signing a one-year, $1.55 million deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Canucks have signed Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year, $4.75 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: Colin White is going to the Panthers on a one-year, $1.2 million AAV deal.
- [REPORT]: Eric Comrie is headed to Buffalo on a two-year, $1.8 million AAV contract.
- [REPORT]: Olli Maatta and the Red Wings are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.
- [REPORT]: Ilya Lyubushkin is going to Buffalo on a two-year, $2.75 million AAV contract.
- [REPORT + REPORT]: The Blackhawks have signed a pair of players, as Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou are both headed to Chicago on one-year, $3 million deals.
- [REPORT]: Andrew Copp has signed with the Detroit Red Wings on a five-year, $5.625 million AAV.
- [OFFICIAL]: Nic Aube-Kubel is headed to Toronto on a one-year, $1 million deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Robert Thomas is staying in St. Louis on an eight-year, $8.125 million AAV contract.
- [OFFICIAL]: It looks like Vincent Trocheck will stay in the Metro on a seven-year, $5.625 million AAV deal with the New York Rangers.
- [REPORT]: Kevin Rooney is headed to Calgary on a two-year, $1.3 million AAV contract.
- [OFFICIAL]: The Vancouver Canucks have signed Curtis Lazar to a three-year, $1 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Nick Leddy is headed to St. Louis on a four-year deal with $4 million AAV.
- [REPORT]: Justin Schultz and the Seattle Kraken have agreed to a two-year deal worth around $3 million AAV.
- [OFFICIAL]: Another 2021-22 Carolina Hurricane, Brendan Smith is going to New Jersey on a two-year, $1.1 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Former Hurricane Ian Cole is headed to Tampa Bay on a one-year, $3 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Claude Giroux is headed to Ottawa on a three-year, $6.5 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is going to Toronto on a one-year, $1.8 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Goaltender Jack Campbell is headed to Edmonton on a five-year, $5 million AAV deal.
- [OFFICIAL]: Thomas Greiss is signing with the Blues to backup Jordan Binnington.
- [OFFICIAL]: Victor Olofsson has signed a two-year, $4.75 million AAV deal with the Buffalo Sabres.
- [OFFICIAL]: Josh Manson will be staying with the Colorado Avalanche on a four-year, $4.5 million AAV deal..
- [OFFICIAL]: Pavel Zacha is headed to the Bruins in a trade, with Erik Haula heading to the Devils.
- [REPORT]: Darren Helm is staying in Colorado on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.
- The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Evander Kane to a four-year, $5.125 million AAV deal. [Oilers]
- One of the most-heralded free agents, Valeri Nichushkin agreed to stay in Colorado on an eight-year, $6.125 million AAV deal. [Avalanche]
- Filip Forsberg will be staying in Nashville on an eight-year, $8.5 million AAV contract. [Predators]
- Colorado also traded for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and immediately inked him to a three-year, $3.4 million AAV deal. Additionally, Andrew Cogliano will be back in Colorado on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.
- Evgeni Malkin, who was initially reported to be leaving Pittsburgh, has agreed to a four-year, $6.1 million AAV extension with the Penguins. [Penguins]
- In addition to Malkin, the Penguins have also agreed to deals with Rickard Rakell (six-year, $5 million AAV), Kris Letang (six-year, $6.1 million AAV), Bryan Rust (six-year, $5.125 million AAV) and Casey DeSmith (two-year, $1.8 million AAV).
- The Sabres are bringing back both Craig Anderson (one-year, $1.5 million) and Malcolm Subban (one-year, $850,000) to play in net, as well as forward Vinnie Hinostroza (one-year, $1.7 million).
- The Kings have been busy this offseason, giving the newly acquired Kevin Fiala a seven-year, $7.875 million AAV extension before keeping Adrian Kempe in town on a four-year, $5.5 million AAV deal.
- The Flyers traded for Tony DeAngelo and then inked him to a two-year, $5 million AAV deal. [Flyers]
- Ville Husso received a three-year, $4.75 million AAV extension with the Red Wings after joining the team from St. Louis. [Red Wings]
- The Wild were busy early on, agreeing to a two-year, $3.5 million AAV extension with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as well as a three-year, $2.45 million AAV deal with defenseman Jacbo Middleton.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning agreed to a seven-year, $3.15 million AAV deal with Nick Paul. [Lightning]
