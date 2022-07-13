Canes acquire Burns, Pederson from Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly acquired defenseman Brent Burns and forward Lane Pederson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 third-round pick.

Brent Burns and Lane Pederson for Steven Lorentz, goalie prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick. Sharks are retaining 33 percent of Burns contract. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Additionally, the Sharks will retain 33 percent of Burns’ $8 million AAV contract, dropping his cap hit from $8 million to $5.33 million.

Burns is a veteran right-shot defenseman with over 1,200 NHL games under his belt, and he has three years at $8 million AAV left on his contract (though his actual money owed is only $16.5 million).

In 2021-22, Burns contributed 54 points for the Sharks while playing in all 82 games for the team. Even at the age of 36, Burns was pretty productive. He’s never had any real injury troubles, and he’s put up 40 or more points in 10 different seasons during his illustrious NHL career. He won the Norris trophy back in 2017.

Burns is the Hurricanes’ likely replacement for Tony DeAngelo, who partnered on Carolina’s top pairing with Jaccob Slavin a season ago. Burns brings some needed and significant offensive firepower to the Canes’ blue line after the departure of DeAngelo.

Brent Burns, reportedly traded to CAR, is a veteran puck-moving defenceman who played the most minutes in the NHL in 2021-22. Loves to shoot the puck but has been way less trigger-happy in the past few seasons. Something tells me he'll be chucking pucks again. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/MJFGL9tc3u — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

Lane Pederson is a 24-year-old forward with just 44 career NHL games. He scored two points in 29 games for the Sharks in 2021-22.

Leaving the Canes’ organization will be Lorentz and Makiniemi. Lorentz had 21 points in 112 games over the past two seasons, playing mostly on the fourth line. There’s quite a few replacement options for Lorentz, including Pederson and highly-touted prospect Jack Drury.

Makiniemi had a really strong, injury derailed season for the Chicago Wolves this past season. He had a .922 save percentage and 2.06 GAA in 14 games, though the emergence of Pyotr Kochetkov as a legitimate NHL talent did push Makiniemi down the Canes’ organizational pecking order.

The Hurricanes will also send a conditional third-round pick in 2023 to the Sharks.

The Carolina Hurricanes have made the trade official, with the details lining up with the reports.

