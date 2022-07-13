 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Canes ink Kase to 1-year deal

The Czech winger is joining the Canes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

By Alec_Sawyer
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game One Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are signing Czech winger Ondrej Kase to a one-year, $1.5 million contract according to reports from Pierre LeBrun.

Kase is the Hurricanes’ first free agent signing after Carolina made a couple of major trades Wednesday, as the Czech forward will join the team coming off of one of the more productive seasons of his NHL career.

Playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22, Kase contributed 27 points in 50 games after playing just three games in 2020-21 due to injury.

While Kase wasn’t necessarily a top-end player in his return from injury this past season, he’s still a solid producer and comes in at a pretty low-risk $1.5 million for one year.

With Steven Lorentz gone in the Brent Burns trade and the likelihood of re-signing Nino Niederreiter going way down with the reported Max Pacioretty trade, there’s certainly a place for Kase as a bottom-six winger for the Hurricanes. If he returns to some of his early career form, Kase could even be a super budget top-six guy.

