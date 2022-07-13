REPORT: Canes ink Kase to 1-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes are signing Czech winger Ondrej Kase to a one-year, $1.5 million contract according to reports from Pierre LeBrun.

Hurricanes also signing Ondrej Kase to one year deal worth $1.5 M — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Kase is the Hurricanes’ first free agent signing after Carolina made a couple of major trades Wednesday, as the Czech forward will join the team coming off of one of the more productive seasons of his NHL career.

Playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22, Kase contributed 27 points in 50 games after playing just three games in 2020-21 due to injury.

Ondrej Kase, signed 1x$1.5M by CAR, didn't fulfil the wildest dreams of a total return to pre-2019 form, but was a serviceable bottom six forward and penalty killer. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/HdYMtAmuAs — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

While Kase wasn’t necessarily a top-end player in his return from injury this past season, he’s still a solid producer and comes in at a pretty low-risk $1.5 million for one year.

With Steven Lorentz gone in the Brent Burns trade and the likelihood of re-signing Nino Niederreiter going way down with the reported Max Pacioretty trade, there’s certainly a place for Kase as a bottom-six winger for the Hurricanes. If he returns to some of his early career form, Kase could even be a super budget top-six guy.