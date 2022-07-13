REPORT: Carolina acquires Pacioretty, Coghlan in trade with Vegas

In a wild play out of left field, the Carolina Hurricanes swung for the fences again after acquiring Brent Burns earlier in the day and landed Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan from the cap-strapped Vegas Golden Knights for essentially nothing.

Vegas gets future considerations from Carolina in return https://t.co/AJv9fprO7v — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Pacioretty is coming off a down year due to injuries, but the American-born winger still managed to put up 19 goals and 37 points in just 39 games last season and has 75 goals over his last three seasons.

Pacioretty is also a solid playmaker and tremendous power play asset that will only bolster the Canes’ top-six and being a former captain as well, Pacioretty brings leadership and veteran experience to the room.

But most importantly, it seems that the Canes have found their sniper.

And the risk is fairly minimal with Pacioretty as he only has one year remaining on his $7 million deal.

In Coghlan, the Hurricanes are getting a 6-foot-2, 200+ lb right-shot defenseman at just 24-years old. Coghlan has a shoot-first mentality and put up three goals and 13 points in 59 games with Vegas last season.

Not a bad bit of business.

However, what this move likely means though is that team will be moving on from Swiss winger, Nino Niederreiter, due to the limited cap space at this point.

We will update this article as the information becomes official.