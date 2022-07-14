Canes ink goaltender Sawchenko to two-way deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday morning that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay $750,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 at the AHL level.
Sawchenko, who has seven NHL games under his belt, will be guaranteed $110,000 in the deal, and will likely spend the year in Chicago with the Wolves. He had a 3.35 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven games for the Sharks last season, with a 4.03 GAA and .877 save percentage in the AHL.
The Canes’ goalie depth was diminished a bit earlier in this week, as goaltender Eetu Makiniemi was sent to San Jose in Carolina’s deal to acquire Brent Burns. Additionally, Jack LaFontaine and Beck Warm were neither one issued qualifying offers as restricted free agents, while UFA Alex Lyon signed with the Florida Panthers.
With Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen at the NHL level already and Pyotr Kochetkov a budding star behind them, Sawchenko ideally won’t see any NHL time this coming season.
Still, goalie depth is important and Sawchenko adds to the pool.
Here is the Hurricanes’ full press release on the signing:
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Sawchenko $750,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $110,000 guarantee.
“Zach is a young goaltender with NHL games under his belt,” said Waddell. “Adding Zach helps improve our organizational depth in the crease.”
Sawchenko, 24, made his first seven career NHL appearances with San Jose in 2021-22, earning a 1-2-1 record, 3.35 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. The 6’1”, 183-pound netminder also posted a 4-10-0 record, 4.03 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 14 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda. Sawchenko has earned an 11-17-2 record, 3.30 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout in 32 career AHL appearances, all with the Barracuda. He has also played 20 career ECHL games with the Allen Americans, registering a 13-4-3 record, 2.42 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and two shutouts. The Calgary, Alta., native has represented Canada at numerous international tournaments, including the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
