Canes ink goaltender Sawchenko to two-way deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday morning that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay $750,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 at the AHL level.

Sawchenko, who has seven NHL games under his belt, will be guaranteed $110,000 in the deal, and will likely spend the year in Chicago with the Wolves. He had a 3.35 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven games for the Sharks last season, with a 4.03 GAA and .877 save percentage in the AHL.

The Canes’ goalie depth was diminished a bit earlier in this week, as goaltender Eetu Makiniemi was sent to San Jose in Carolina’s deal to acquire Brent Burns. Additionally, Jack LaFontaine and Beck Warm were neither one issued qualifying offers as restricted free agents, while UFA Alex Lyon signed with the Florida Panthers.

With Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen at the NHL level already and Pyotr Kochetkov a budding star behind them, Sawchenko ideally won’t see any NHL time this coming season.

Still, goalie depth is important and Sawchenko adds to the pool.

