Storm Advisory 7/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Grading Canes’ first day of free agency
- Burns ready, excited for prime opportunity with Canes
- Canes ink goaltender Sawchenko to two-way deal
- He Said It: Pacioretty on joining Canes
- Canes Prospect Development Camp scrimmage notebook
Reading Assignments
- A look at some of the free agents still on the market. [SN]
- Andrew Brunette has joined the coaching staff in New Jersey. [ESPN]
- On Johnny Gaudreau’s decision to sign with Columbus. [ESPN]
- Taking a deep dive into the goalie carousel. [The Athletic $]
- A useful free agency and trade tracker to keep up with everything still going on. [SN]
- Some free agency grades, with some love for the Carolina Hurricanes. [Yahoo]
Your impact on the #Canes will never be forgotten.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 14, 2022
Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTQajh0er9
