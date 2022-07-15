 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Free agency is still all the talk as some big names have found homes and others still sit on the open market.

By Alec_Sawyer
  • A look at some of the free agents still on the market. [SN]
  • Andrew Brunette has joined the coaching staff in New Jersey. [ESPN]
  • On Johnny Gaudreau’s decision to sign with Columbus. [ESPN]
  • Taking a deep dive into the goalie carousel. [The Athletic $]
  • A useful free agency and trade tracker to keep up with everything still going on. [SN]
  • Some free agency grades, with some love for the Carolina Hurricanes. [Yahoo]

