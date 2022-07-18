Storm Advisory 7/17/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Reading Assignments:
- New Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry is excited to be closer to home and is ready to win. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
TRADE ALERT— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 16, 2022
The Penguins have acquired Jeff Petry (@PetryJ) and Ryan Poehling (@LilUziPoehlss) from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick.
Details: https://t.co/hcmG8iSO3C pic.twitter.com/ky0MmumR2l
- Ethan Bear and Maxime Lajoie are the Canes players who have elected to head to salary arbitration. Both players and the Canes can continue salary negotiations. The Canes will also have a second buy-out window three days after arbitration.
Full list of the 24 players who filed for Salary Arbitration prior to today's 5pm ET deadline.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 17, 2022
Teams now have until 5pm ET tomorrow to submit the names of which players they'd like to take to arbitration under the Club-Elected second window.https://t.co/YAOHlLeC3V pic.twitter.com/r2n35U7zlb
- Canadian Federal Committee to discuss next steps after reviewing documents in the Hockey Canada case. [Sportsnet]
As part of Development Camp, #Canes prospects visited Fort Bragg where they went through a workout and heard from Green Berets about leadership and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/gCg1WySYWn— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 17, 2022
- Forward Calle Jarnkrok signed a four-year contract with a $2.1 million AAV with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]
- Edmonton Oilers added veteran forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract. [Edmonton Journal]
We have finally found the most relatable NHL prospect pic.twitter.com/AMMNGglZuf— Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) July 17, 2022
- The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023. [TSN]
Ice cream in the @StanleyCup? There's nothing better.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 17, 2022
: @NHL pic.twitter.com/BkDVnHCAsR
- Where does Max Pacioretty fit on the Carolina Hurricanes? [$TheAthletic]
Niko Mikkola has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues worth $1.9 million. https://t.co/Gf6HxvRt27 #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 17, 2022
- Continued free agency tracker. [ESPN]
