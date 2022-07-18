 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/17/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Continued NHL free agent signings, 24 players opt for salary arbitration, and the Penguins make a pair of moves.

By Zeke Lukow
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Season: Sebastian Aho

Reading Assignments:

  • Ethan Bear and Maxime Lajoie are the Canes players who have elected to head to salary arbitration. Both players and the Canes can continue salary negotiations. The Canes will also have a second buy-out window three days after arbitration.
  • Canadian Federal Committee to discuss next steps after reviewing documents in the Hockey Canada case. [Sportsnet]
  • The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023. [TSN]
  • Continued free agency tracker. [ESPN]

