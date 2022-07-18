About Last Season: Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis 2021-22 By the Numbers

Age: 19

NHL Seasons: 1

Scoring: 17 goals, 23 assists, 40 points in 68 games

Playoff Scoring: 3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 14 games

Advanced Statistics: 57.48 CF%, 58.19 SCF%, 60.09 xGF%, 59.18 GF%

Average TOI: 12:30 ES, 1:21 PP, 0:00 SH

Contract Status: Entry-Level Contract, will be RFA after 2023-24

If you would have told someone that Seth Jarvis would finish sixth on the 2021-22 Carolina Hurricanes in goals before last season began, they may have called you a bit crazy.

Jarvis came onto the NHL scene in 2021-22, earlier than anyone really expected, and played a major role for the Hurricanes while instantly becoming a fan favorite.

It’s not that expectations for Jarvis weren’t high. He was after all a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2020, and everything about his progression since that draft indicated that he was probably going to turn into a very capable NHL player.

But at just 19 and with only nine AHL games under his belt (where he only was because the WHL season was delayed), there weren’t many out there thinking that 2021-22 would be the year that Jarvis broke into the NHL.

But Jarvis came up and gave the Carolina Hurricanes no option but to keep him around.

In his very first NHL game, on Halloween night against the Coyotes, Jarvis had a power-play assist to record his first point. He scored his first goal three days later in Chicago. Then after going scoreless in his next four (though he had multiple goals waved off during that stretch), Jarvis really had his NHL coming out party on a west-coast trip.

Seth Jarvis scores his first career goal by doing the Kucherov pic.twitter.com/d2HEUJzEYH — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) November 4, 2021

The Canes took a six-game road trip in the middle of November, and Jarvis caught absolute fire. On Nov. 16 in Vegas, he scored a goal. Then two days later in Anaheim, he scored again. Two days after that he scored again in Los Angeles. He had an assist in two of the final three games of that six-game trip, as he had three goals and two assists on a road trip that encompassed NHL games seven to 12 for Jarvis.

And it was during that trip that the Hurricanes had to make a decision on Jarvis, who could either play in nine games or fewer with the Canes and have his entry-level deal pushed back a year or stay with the NHL team and trigger the start of the contract.

It was an interesting decision for the team, but ultimately one that Jarvis kind of made for them with his play. Jarvis stayed, and he never looked back. Ryan wrote a really, really interesting article on this back in November during that stretch, and it’s a cool piece to look back on and see just how substantial Jarvis’ instant production was.

Once he was full-time on the NHL team, Jarvis didn’t really slow down significantly at all. He had a couple of lulls during the season — though every player, especially rookies have those — but he saw his ice time and production steadily rise.

He bounced around lines a little bit, playing some on the fourth line alongside the likes of Steven Lorentz and Jesperi Kotkaniemi while also slotting onto the first line, particularly late in the season, alongside Sebastian Aho (who he also lived with for the first chunk of the season).

A good look into just how exceptionally talented Jarvis is, this graphic shows how other players were impacted when they were playing with Jarvis. The further to the right and up the chart, the better.

You can see pretty clearly just how much better Kotkaniemi and Lorentz were when they were on the ice with Jarvis. His age and experience had him spend some needed time on the fourth line for the Canes, but clearly his talent is top six.

Jarvis finished out the regular season strong, scoring goals in three straight games in late April for the second time on the season, and he carried that momentum into a really strong playoff performance.

In his very first NHL playoff game, at just 20-years old, Jarvis had a goal and an assist to help the Canes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 at home.

How about Seth Jarvis with the deflection on a one-time slap shot going wide?



The #nhlplayoffs have begun and the Carolina Hurricanes strike first up 1-0 in the 2nd vs the Boston Bruins.



What a series this will be.#NHLBruins #Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/oieN8XMSGH — 7️⃣7️⃣ WABC Sports (@77wabcsports) May 3, 2022

Then in a big momentum-swinging game five back at home against Boston, Jarvis tallied two goals as part of another 5-1 Carolina victory.

He finished the postseason with three goals and five assists, and he also established that his toughness in a pretty loud way.

Jarvis took a rocket to the groin during the Boston series. And then he took a stick to the mouth and lost teeth during the Rangers series.

And still, Jarvis carried on, with a slightly altered smile the whole way.

His playoffs ended in pretty gruesome fashion. He took a massive hit from Jacob Trouba that led to a pretty scary concussion, which caused him some extended symptoms over the next few days.

But all in all, Jarvis’ rookie season was an overwhelming success. He came up earlier than he was expected to and made an immediate impact. It’s hard to break into the league as a teenager, and maybe even harder when you’re doing it on a cup-contending team.

But Jarvis did that, and he made a lot of fans along the way. His unbridled enthusiasm the entire season was an absolute delight. It was so obvious that he just loved playing hockey and that he was completely blown away by getting to be an every day NHL player.

Jarvis is part of the future of this Carolina Hurricanes’ team. He proved that emphatically in 2021-22.

Exit Interview

