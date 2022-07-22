Storm Advisory 7/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- About Last Season: Pyotr Kochetkov, Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and more
- About Last Season: Andrei Svechnikov
Reading Assignments
- Nino Niederreiter has agreed to a two-year, $4 million AAV deal with the Nashville Predators. [NHL]
For your fuel,— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 21, 2022
For your fire,
Thank you, Nino Niederreiter pic.twitter.com/1mV6yPGaiC
- Andrej Sekera is hanging up the skates after 15 seasons in the NHL. [ESPN]
- Grading every NHL team’s offseason so far. [ESPN]
- Some potential trade destinations for Matthew Tkachuk. [The Athletic]
- The Sharks are reportedly eyeing David Quinn for their coaching vacancy. [SN]
- Jack Johnson had some great family fun with the Stanley Cup. [Yahoo]
