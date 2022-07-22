 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Nino Niederreiter has found his new home, Andrej Sekera retires and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Andrej Sekera is hanging up the skates after 15 seasons in the NHL. [ESPN]
  • Grading every NHL team’s offseason so far. [ESPN]
  • Some potential trade destinations for Matthew Tkachuk. [The Athletic]
  • The Sharks are reportedly eyeing David Quinn for their coaching vacancy. [SN]
  • Jack Johnson had some great family fun with the Stanley Cup. [Yahoo]

