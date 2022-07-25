Storm Advisory 7/25/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lagesson $750,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $275,000 guarantee.

“Lagesson provides a strong, physical presence on the blue line,” said Waddell. “He has plenty of NHL and AHL games under his belt and adds to the experience of our defensive unit.”

Lagesson, 26, tallied five assists in 33 NHL games with Edmonton and Montreal in 2021-22, and he has earned seven assists in 60 career NHL games with the Oilers and Canadiens over the past three seasons. The 6’2”, 207-pound defenseman also skated in 11 AHL games with Bakersfield last season, posting two assists. Selected by Edmonton in the fourth round, 91st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lagesson has registered 39 points (11g, 28a) in 103 career AHL games with the Condors from 2018-21. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native also recorded 13 points (1g, 12a) in 49 games with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18 and earned 12 points (3g, 9a) in 14 games with HC Vita Hasten and Kristianstads IK of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-highest professional league, in 2020-21. Lagesson has represented Sweden at numerous international tournaments and won a gold medal at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.