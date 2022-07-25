Canes ink trio to two-way deals

The Carolina Hurricanes were busy Monday in bolstering the Chicago Wolves’ roster, signing three players to two-way contracts including a familiar face of old.

The Canes signed defenseman William Lagesson, who played 33 NHL games last year between Edmonton and Montreal, to a one-year, two-way deal worth $225,000 at the AHL level, $750,000 at the NHL level with a guarantee of $275,000.

Lagesson has appeared in at least eight NHL games in each of the last three seasons, with a career total of seven points in 60 games. He has 39 points in 103 career AHL games.

Later Monday, the Hurricanes re-signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract worth $70,000 at the AHL level, $750,000 at the NHL level with a guarantee of $85,000.

Mattheos has won back-to-back Calder Cups in the Canes’ organization, scoring 21 points in 92 career games in the NHL.

And then Monday evening, the Canes brought back an old friend in Ryan Dzingel, who signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $150,000 at the AHL level, $750,000 at the NHL level with a guarantee of $200,000.

Dzingel had eight points in 32 games in the NHL last year between Arizona and San Jose. In 404 career NHL games, Dzingel has 87 goals and 101 assists, including 33 points over 75 games with the Hurricanes between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Here are the full press releases for each of the three signings:

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lagesson $750,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $275,000 guarantee. “Lagesson provides a strong, physical presence on the blue line,” said Waddell. “He has plenty of NHL and AHL games under his belt and adds to the experience of our defensive unit.” Lagesson, 26, tallied five assists in 33 NHL games with Edmonton and Montreal in 2021-22, and he has earned seven assists in 60 career NHL games with the Oilers and Canadiens over the past three seasons. The 6’2”, 207-pound defenseman also skated in 11 AHL games with Bakersfield last season, posting two assists. Selected by Edmonton in the fourth round, 91st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lagesson has registered 39 points (11g, 28a) in 103 career AHL games with the Condors from 2018-21. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native also recorded 13 points (1g, 12a) in 49 games with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18 and earned 12 points (3g, 9a) in 14 games with HC Vita Hasten and Kristianstads IK of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-highest professional league, in 2020-21. Lagesson has represented Sweden at numerous international tournaments and won a gold medal at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee. “Stelio has played key roles on championship teams throughout his junior and professional career,” said Waddell. “He is incredibly resilient and hard-working both on and off the ice, and we are thrilled to keep him in our organization.” Mattheos, 23, recorded 10 points (2g, 8a) in 59 AHL regular-season games with Chicago last season and added four points (2g, 2a) in 18 playoff contests to help the Wolves win the Calder Cup championship. The 6’1”, 196-pound forward also tallied four points (3g, 1a) in 14 AHL playoff games to help Charlotte win the Calder Cup in 2019, and he was one of just three players to skate in the postseason for both of Carolina’s affiliates as the organization won back-to-back AHL championships. Mattheos has earned 21 points (7g, 14a) in 92 career AHL games with Charlotte and Chicago from 2019-22, and he also played three ECHL games with Fort Wayne in 2020-21. Prior to turning professional, he posted 278 points (127g, 151a) in 253 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Brandon from 2015-19, winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup as league champions in 2015-16 and captaining the Wheat Kings in 2018-19. The Winnipeg, Man., native was selected by Carolina in the third round, 73rd overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.