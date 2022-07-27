Storm Advisory 7/27/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Rankings: Fall 2022
Carolina Hurricanes Ink Two-Way Deals
Reading Assignments:
- NHL’s 10 worst contracts, 2022 edition [$TheAthletic]
Which one of these coaches will lead their team to the most wins next season? pic.twitter.com/32t00flPlT— NHL (@NHL) July 26, 2022
- The connection of Boston University drew GM Mike Grier closer to David Quinn in the San Jose Sharks' quest to find a new coach. [NHL]
- Hockey Canada can no longer be marketed as a safe place for families to send their children. [Sportsnet]
NEWS: Nashville remains the favorite to host the 2023 NHL Draft, but hotel availability is proving to be a real challenge. Obviously a preferred destination for teams, but not a done deal. @PredsNHL— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 26, 2022
- The newest Florida Panther, Matthew Tkachuk, has embraced the hate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. [ESPN]
**Keep an eye on **— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 26, 2022
I’m told @TheAHL Calder Cup winning Coach Ryan Warsofsky who interviewed with @SanJoseSharks for their HC position, will now interview with them for their AC position. @NHL @NHLNetwork @espn #HockeyTwitter .
- Jury finds former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
- How do Johnathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar fit in with the new look Calgary Flames? [TSN]
