Canes re-sign Bear

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday morning that they are officially bringing back defenseman Ethan Bear, as the team and the RFA agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.2 million contract.
Bear had filed for arbitration and had a hearing scheduled for Aug. 8, but the team and player avoided salary arbitration by getting a deal done Thursday.
Bear had 14 points in 58 games in year one for the Hurricanes, playing on the top pairing early before some COVID issues sidelined him. From there, Bear never really quite found his footing with the Canes, often times being the odd-man out on the blue line.
With Bear’s contract settled, the Hurricanes have one pending player who has filed for arbitration in Maxime Lajoie. Lajoie’s hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. The Hurricanes will have access to another contract buyout period for 48 hours which will begin three days after Lajoie’s case is settled, either by hearing or contract agreement.
Here is the full press release from the team on the Bear signing;
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract.
“Adjusting to a new team and system can be challenging for a young defenseman,” said Waddell. “We are confident Ethan will be able to take another step in his development this season.”
Bear, 25, registered 14 points (5g, 9a) in 58 games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22, tying his career high in goals. The 5’11”, 197-pound defenseman has tallied 47 points (13g, 34a) in 190 career NHL games with Edmonton and Carolina from 2018-22. Bear also played 89 American Hockey League games with Bakersfield from 2017-19, earning 49 points (12g, 37a). Prior to turning professional, he posted 192 points (66g, 126a) in 264 Western Hockey League games with Seattle from 2013-17, helping the Thunderbirds capture the Chynoweth Cup in 2017. The Regina, Sask., native also represented Canada internationally at the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, winning a bronze medal. Selected by Edmonton in the fifth round, 124th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft, Bear was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Oilers in exchange for Warren Foegele on July 28, 2021.
