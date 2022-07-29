 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Chicago Wolves are going to need a new head coach, Ethan Bear is coming back and Adidas gets the boot.

By Alec_Sawyer
Calder Cup - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins v Chicago Wolves Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Chicago Wolves are going to need a new head coach, as it looks like Ryan Warsofsky is headed to San Jose.
  • Adidas will be out as the NHL’s jersey supplier after the 2023-24 season. [ESPN]
  • Brandon Sutter is still suffering some effects of COVID a year later. [The Province]
  • Carolina Hurricanes LEGEND Patrick Marleau will have his jersey retired in San Jose. [NHL]
  • A look at the top 10 UFAs still on the market. [SN]
  • The Senators and Matthieu Joseph have agreed to a four-year, $2.95 million AAV extension. [SN]

