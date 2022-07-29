Storm Advisory 7/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- The Chicago Wolves are going to need a new head coach, as it looks like Ryan Warsofsky is headed to San Jose.
SOURCE: Ryan Warsofsky is joining #SJSharks coaching staff as an assistant coach. He will run D and PK— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 28, 2022
- Adidas will be out as the NHL’s jersey supplier after the 2023-24 season. [ESPN]
BREAKING NEWS: @adidas will not return as the NHL’s official supplier of uniforms and apparel when their contract expires after the 2023-24 season, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 28, 2022
My exclusive story: https://t.co/Im0EYbyPz6
- Brandon Sutter is still suffering some effects of COVID a year later. [The Province]
- Carolina Hurricanes LEGEND Patrick Marleau will have his jersey retired in San Jose. [NHL]
- A look at the top 10 UFAs still on the market. [SN]
- The Senators and Matthieu Joseph have agreed to a four-year, $2.95 million AAV extension. [SN]
