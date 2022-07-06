Storm Advisory 7/6/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Tuesday was a great day for hockey, as Mike Grier became the first Black GM in NHL history as he was announced as the GM of the San Jose Shark. [NHL]
Mike Grier with his family
- In other great hockey news, Jessica Campbell became the first woman to be hired as a full-time AHL assistant coach. [NHL]
The Coachella Valley Firebirds have named Jessica Campbell their first assistant coach in team history.
With the @Firebirds' inaugural season this fall, Campbell will be breaking barriers as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League!
- Another important hire, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager by the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]
Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser's (@wick_22) list of accomplishments keeps growing.
Details: https://t.co/8EENw9uG1I pic.twitter.com/a5xqEJDNnW
- And another, as Kate Madigan was named assistant GM in New Jersey. [NHL]
#NEWS: A huge congrats to @_katemadigan for being named our new Assistant GM!
Kate becomes the first female AGM in our franchise history, the sixth in @NHL history.
- Take a look at the top goals of the 2022 postseason:
- The art of drafting a franchise goaltender. [SN]
- The story of Wayne Gretzky’s $1 million rookie card. [SN]
- And with the draft starting up on Thursday, a final look at mock drafts: Sportsnet, NHL, ESPN, Yahoo, The Athletic
And finally, our SB Nation mock draft wrapped up on Friday. Here’s how our collection of keyboard GMs has the first round turning out:
- Pick 1: Shane Wright, Center, Montreal Canadiens (Eyes on the Prize)
- Pick 2: Logan Cooley, Center, New Jersey Devils (All About the Jersey)
- Pick 3: Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward, Arizona Coyotes (Five for Howling)
- Pick 4: Simon Nemec, Defenseman, Seattle Kraken (Davy Jones Locker Room)
- Pick 5: David Jiricek, Defenseman, Philadelphia Flyers (Broad Street Hockey)
- Pick 6: Cutter Gauthier, Center, Columbus Blue Jackets (The Cannon)
- Pick 7: Joakim Kemell, Forward, Ottawa Senators (Silver Seven)
- Pick 8: Matthew Savoie, Center, Detroit Red Wings (Winging it in Motown)
- Pick 9: Conor Geekie, Center, Buffalo Sabres (Die by the Blade)
- Pick 10: Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman, Anaheim Ducks (Anaheim Calling)
- Pick 11: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Forward, San Jose Sharks (Fear the Fin)
- Pick 12: Frank Nazar, Center, Columbus Blue Jackets (The Cannon)
- Pick 13: Marco Kasper, Forward, New York Islanders (Lighthouse Hockey)
- Pick 14: Danila Yurov, Forward, Winnipeg Jets (Arctic Ice Hockey)
- Pick 15: Liam Ohgren, Forward, Vancouver Canucks (Nucks Misconduct)
- Pick 16: Brad Lambert, Forward, Buffalo Sabres (Die by the Blade)
- Pick 17: Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman, Nashville Predators (On the Forecheck)
- Pick 18: Lian Bichsel, Defenseman, Dallas Stars (Defending Big D)
- Pick 19: Isaac Howard, Forward, Los Angeles Kings (Jewels from the Crown)
- Pick 20: Denton Mateychuk, Defenseman, Washington Capitals (Japers’ Rink)
- Pick 21: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Pensburgh)
- Pick 22: Rutger McGroarty, Forward, Anaheim Ducks (Anaheim Calling)
- Pick 23: Jiri Kulich, Center, St. Louis Blues (St. Louis Game Time)
- Pick 24: Gleb Trikozov, Forward, Minnesota Wild (Hockey Wilderness)
- Pick 25: Noah Ostlund, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs (Pension Plan Puppets)
- Pick 26: Jagger Firkus, Forward, Montreal Canadiens (Eyes on the Prize)
- Pick 27: Lane Hutson, Defenseman, Arizona Coyotes (Five for Howling)
- Pick 28: Seamus Casey, Defenseman, Buffalo Sabres (Die by the Blade)
- Pick 29: Jimmy Snuggerud, Forward, Edmonton Oilers (Copper and Blue)
- Pick 30: Filip Mesar, Forward, Winnipeg Jets (Arctic Ice Hockey)
- Pick 31: Owen Beck, Center, Tampa Bay Lightning (Raw Charge)
- Pick 32: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Center, Arizona Coyotes (Five for Howling)
