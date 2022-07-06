 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 7/6/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

It’s been a groundbreaking week in the world of hockey.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Tuesday was a great day for hockey, as Mike Grier became the first Black GM in NHL history as he was announced as the GM of the San Jose Shark. [NHL]
  • In other great hockey news, Jessica Campbell became the first woman to be hired as a full-time AHL assistant coach. [NHL]
  • Another important hire, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager by the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]
  • And another, as Kate Madigan was named assistant GM in New Jersey. [NHL]
  • Take a look at the top goals of the 2022 postseason:
  • The art of drafting a franchise goaltender. [SN]
  • The story of Wayne Gretzky’s $1 million rookie card. [SN]
  • And with the draft starting up on Thursday, a final look at mock drafts: Sportsnet, NHL, ESPN, Yahoo, The Athletic

And finally, our SB Nation mock draft wrapped up on Friday. Here’s how our collection of keyboard GMs has the first round turning out:

Loading comments...